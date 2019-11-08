Hardee’s Operated by Franchisee Boddie-Noell Donate $75,000 to Patriot Foundation in Support of Local Military Families

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local Hardee’s® restaurants and their customers have shown their support of military families and veterans with a $75,000 donation to the North Carolina-based Patriot Foundation.

The donation from Hardee’s franchise operator Boddie-Noell Enterprises supports the all-volunteer nonprofit which provides support to military families who have a soldier that has been wounded, injured or killed while in service to our country fighting the global war on terrorism.

In addition, some of the proceeds from the recent Hardee’s Stars for Heroes fundraising campaign went to national organizations that support military-minded charities, USA Cares and Stand Up and Play.

Boddie-Noell nominated the Patriot Foundation as the local charity recipient with proceeds from this year’s campaign because of the company’s successful partnership with the organization over the past decade.

Hardee’s customers provided financial support through a $1 donation for a coupon sheet valued at $10 in savings on the purchase of Hardee’s menu items. The national Stars for Heroes campaign was led by CKE Restaurants, the parent company of Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. restaurants. The campaign has raised more than $1.54 million during this year’s fundraiser. More than $8 million has been raised since its inception in 2011.

The Patriot Foundation began in 2003 to provide college scholarship assistance to children of Airborne, Air Assault and Special Operations soldiers. Since then, the Patriot Foundation has broadened its reach, donating more than $5 million to family members of these soldiers- including 1,800 college scholarships, money for childcare for spouses who need to go back to school and direct financial grants for the children of the fallen.

“We’re proud of our customers and restaurants once again for the support they show for local military families,” said Jerry Allsbrook, chief marketing officer for Boddie-Noell. “It’s meaningful to know our customers support these families as they work to secure a positive future after sacrificing like they have for our country.”

“Patriot Foundation is thrilled to receive the $75,000 grant from BNE following their successful Stars for Heroes campaign,” said Chuck Deleot, president and board chair of the Patriot Foundation. “They understand why support of our foundation’s college scholarship program is so important not only for the military families of soldiers killed, wounded, injured and ill, but also for our nation which will greatly benefit from our helping to create the educated leaders of tomorrow. Patriot Foundation is so proud to be partnered with BNE for the last 11 years to say thank you to our military which has sacrificed so much since 9/11 so that the rest of our citizens can enjoy freedom and security.”

About Boddie-Noell Enterprises

Boddie-Noell is proud to have been a Hardee’s franchise operator for more than 57 years. Family owned, Boddie-Noell is the largest Hardee’s franchisee in the United States with 346 Hardee’s locations in four states. The company is based in Rocky Mount, N.C. For more information, visit www.bneinc.com .

Contact: Rick Rountree Chuck Deleot Boddie-Noell Patriot Foundation 919.608.5958 910.692.7878













