LGI Homes Enters State of Virginia

NATIONAL HOMEBUILDER INTRODUCES AFFORDABLE, SINGLE-FAMILY HOMES NEAR RICHMOND

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) announces its entry into the state of Virginia with the upcoming grand opening of Brookwood in Bowling Green.



“We are thrilled to enter into the state of Virginia with the opening of Brookwood,” said Paul DiConsiglio, Vice President of Sales for LGI Homes’ Mid-Atlantic region. “This new community is ideally positioned to provide customers desiring homeownership with an affordable option.”

Ideally located off US-301, residents of Brookwood will enjoy close proximity to major retail centers and regional attractions, as well as easy access to I-95 providing a direct route to both Richmond and Fredericksburg. In addition, Brookwood is only thirty minutes from the area’s best fishing and skiing destinations. Homeowners will also have access to a neighborhood park, featuring a children’s playground, multipurpose recreation field and nature trails.

At Brookwood, LGI Homes will unveil a brand-new collection of one- and two-story homes. These five new floor plans range in size from 1,296 square feet to just over 2,570 square feet. With up to five bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, these new homes showcase design features that today’s homebuyers are searching for. Open floor plans, private master suites, spacious walk-in closets, lofts, game rooms and lush front yard landscaping are just a sampling of the desirable design characteristics found at Brookwood. In addition, each and every home is equipped with LGI Homes’ new CompleteHome™ package. This package showcases an incredible assortment of included upgrades such as a chef-ready kitchen with energy-efficient Whirlpool® appliances, sprawling granite countertops, an undermount kitchen sink, a USB outlet in the kitchen, and 36” upper cabinets with crown molding that provide ample storage space.

LGI Homes will host a grand opening event with one-day-only new home discounts at Brookwood on Dec. 7, 2019. With brand-new homes in an unbelievable location, this event is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for homebuyers to purchase a quality-built home at an affordable price. Pricing for these new homes starts in the $260s. Interested buyers are encouraged to call (888) 894-7751 ext 1913 to reserve their appointment at the event.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada and West Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 34,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/998365b2-2c4c-480f-ba77-2d60f795728c

The Potomac at Brookwood by LGI Homes The 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath Potomac features a stately exterior with shake shingle accents and lush front yard landscaping.



