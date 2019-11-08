Sweet Success For Online Business After Bumper Halloween

Halloween Sweets

Online sweet shop One Pound Sweets has boosted sales and profit predictions after a bumper Halloween period of sales.

STOKE-ON-TRENT, STAFFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online retro sweet shop One Pound Sweets has recorded record sales over the Halloween period, and is set to almost double their profit predictions in their first year of trading.

The UK Halloween season has grown in popularity year on year, with the confectionery market driving this steady growth. One Pound Sweets secured bumper sales in this period after launching an ambitious online marketing strategy.

Sales of Halloween specific confectionery totaled over 45% of sales in the week leading up to 31st October and the company secured over 2000 new customers in this period too. Traffic was driven via large-scale advertising campaigns across Facebook and Instagram along with dedicated and targeted email marketing campaigns to existing customers.

Stuart, director of sales said "We had increased our stock levels to ensure we had plenty of stock to cope with the increased traffic and sales demands during the month of October. We knew certain lines such as Dracula Teeth and Bonfire Lollies would be popular and invested in these products to ensure we never sold out."

The marketing and buying strategies paid off and One Pound Sweets sold over 95% of the stock at full price with prices cut from the last postage day of 29th October. This meant maximum profit levels were achieved and these funds can then be put to good use in helping the business to grow even further as the Christmas period approaches.

One Pound Sweets website has over 400 retro sweets and treats in store with over 90% at £1 price point or less. The business was setup and launched in January 2019 and has already moved premises and taken on more staff to cope with the order demand. Specialising in retro sweets and treats at a low £1 price point, the business as seen massive growth and boasts over 100,000 followers acoss social media and has sold over 350,000 items.



