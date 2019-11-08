Global Pigments Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Pigments Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

The report stipulates brief information about the industry through an overview of the market scenario. The detailed analysis comprises manufacturing technology, applications that have been employed extensively for the Pigments market’s growth. The global Pigments market report also includes an in-depth analysis of competitive outlook, trending factors, industry trends, and key regional status. Risk factors of market growth are also considered, which is affects the Pigments market growth during the year 2019. The additional attributes of the market are done extensively across a broad array of applications. The study of the market has been taken place during 2019, the base year, and the forecast period stretches till 2025.

Drivers & Constraints

The Pigments market remains combined with the presence of leading players who are contributing significantly to the market’s growth. The report puts a focus on elements of value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. With this, various potential growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also studied for a better understanding of the market over the forecast period.

Regional Description

The report of the Pigments market offers competitive strategies over various regions on a global level. It directs at evaluating the market size and future growth potential of the Pigments market over the mentioned regions. The regions that are comprised in the reports are North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Through regional analysis of the market, the study aims to embrace outlook, latest trends, and opportunities in the given review period of 2025.

Method of Research

The Pigments market methodology has been defined thoroughly with the parameters mentioned in Porter’s Five Force Model. A thorough analysis of the current data is conducted to present an authentic and accurate future of the market. The broad research procedure has been described into two steps, such as primary and secondary researches. The review of the Pigments market is encompassed to assist in better understanding amidst the competitive landscape of the market. This adds various strengths, opportunities, weaknesses, and threats related to the industry, which is expected to bring future aspects to the business moguls worldwide. From an insight perspective, the Pigments market research report focuses on various levels, such as industry trends and company profiles, which collectively discuss the basic views on the high-growth, market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Key Players

The Pigments market report incorporates the profiles of well-known companies as well as the emerging players active in the market. In this way, the market implies the ongoing trends in the manufacturing landscape, and consequently, the market is precisely probed over its competitive scenario.

Pigments are the solid materials which improve the appearance and also can impart colour on which it is used. Pigments generally are insoluble into the medium so they are mixed manually into the medium. This pigment mainly serves three purposes: imparts colour to the medium, efface the existing colour and enhance the strength of the coating. The Global Pigments Market had a value of 19.64 Billion USD in 2018 and is estimated to reach 26.92 Billion USD by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.61% during the forecast period.

Growth by Region

The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the market among the regions across the world. Countries such as India, China with growing economies are expected for having major demand of pigments for this region and also growth in painting and coating sector in Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam also paves a way for the growth of market in this region. North America and Europe are the next leading markets after Asia Pacific region.

Drivers vs. Constraints

Effect pigment which is ideal for use of automotive industry is one of the driving factors for the growth of Global Pigments Market. The Solar reflective pigment which can oppose the heat island effect in the cities and helps in conventional cooling is also a driving factor for the growth of market.

Industry Structure and Update

In 2015 BASF, a German chemical company started to produce near infrared transparent and opaque pigments which are used in heat management and energy conservation.

