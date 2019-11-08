Global $11.2Bn Assistive Robotics Market by Mobility, Type, Application & Geography - Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Assistive Robotics Market by Mobility, Type (Physically, Socially, Mixed Assistive), Application (Elderly Assistance, Companionship, Handicap Assistance, Surgery Assistance, Industrial, Defense, Public Relations), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The assistive robotics market was valued at USD 3.1 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.3% during 2019-2024 to reach USD 11.2 billion by 2024. In terms of volume, the market registered a shipment of 389 thousand units in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period to reach 1,147 thousand units by 2024.



One of the major driving factors for the assistive robotics market is the rising insurance coverage for medical exoskeletons and robotic surgeries. Also, the worldwide increase in the number of people suffering from strokes and spinal cord injuries has resulted in an increasing demand for assistive robots such as exoskeletons. Hence, increasing prevalence of strokes and spinal cord injuries is another key factor driving the growth of the assistive robotics market. However, the necessity to abide by various standards and certifications, especially in the medical industry acts as a key restraining factor for the market growth.



Assistive robotics market for mobile robots to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period



Mobile assistive robots are usually controlled by software and use sensors to identify their surroundings. A few of these systems are embedded with artificial intelligence technology, which allows them to navigate their surroundings. These systems are mainly used in applications such as elderly assistance, companionship, and public relations. As the geriatric population is on the rise worldwide, the demand for elderly assistance and companionship robots is likely to increase. Also, companies are now increasingly employing public relation robots in office spaces. These factors are expected to drive the market for mobile assistive robots in the coming years.



The market for physically assistive robots to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024



The market for physically assistive robots is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Physically assistive robots are used to improve the independence and quality of life of individuals with disabilities. These assistive systems are also used for rehabilitation purposes in clinics and defense applications in the form of exoskeletons. The increasing cases of spinal cord injuries and various governments' focus on using exoskeleton technology in the defense application is expected to drive the market for physically assistive robots in the coming years.



The market in APAC to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period



The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC, being a major market, contains a diverse range of economies with varying levels of development and the presence of various manufacturers. This region has become a global fulcrum for large investments and business expansion opportunities, owing to the fast-growing adoption of assistive robots for elderly assistance and public relations applications. Also, the shortage of care attendants, coupled with the rising geriatric population, is expected to propel the demand for assistive robots in APAC.



