$17.7Bn Laboratory Equipment Services Market Outlook, 2019-2024 - Increasing Research Activity in the Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

The Laboratory Equipment Services Market is projected to reach USD 17.7 billion by 2024 from USD 9.5 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.4%.



Market growth is attributed to the increasing number of research activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and the rising investments and government research funding to support biomedical research activities. However, the shift from lab-based diagnosis to home-based/POC testing and the high cost of service contracts are the major factors restraining the growth of this market.

The prominent players in the laboratory equipment services market are Agilent Technologies (US), Waters Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Eppendorf (Germany), Pace Analytical Services, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), and Siemens Healthineers (Germany).

By end-user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on the end-user, the laboratory equipment services market has been segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, clinical & diagnostic laboratories, and academic & research institutions. Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies are expected to hold the largest share of the laboratory equipment services market in 2019. The growing adoption of lab automation techniques by pharma & biotech companies is expected to increase the requirement of maintenance services, as any errors in functioning can potentially stop automated processes and result in significant losses for laboratories.



By contract type, standard service contracts segment to dominate the laboratory equipment services market in 2019



By contract type, the laboratory equipment services market is segmented into standard service contracts and customized service contracts. In 2018, standard service contracts accounted for the largest share of the laboratory equipment services market. This can be attributed to the higher coverage of maintenance services in standard service contracts.



APAC is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period



North America is expected to account for the largest share of the laboratory equipment services market in 2019, followed by Asia-Pacific. The large share of the market in North America can majorly be attributed to increasing life science R&D activities, the presence of prominent players, and the rising number of clinical trials. However, the APAC region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can primarily be attributed to mostly due to the increasing number of CROs, increasing number of life science R&D activities, rising import of laboratory equipment, and the rising presence of major market players in emerging countries such as India and China.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 North America: Biomedical Equipment Services Market, By Equipment Type, 2018

4.3 Market: Geographic Snapshot



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Research Activity in the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

5.2.1.2 Growing Need for Timely and Effective Diagnosis of Diseases

5.2.1.3 Growing Investment and Government Funding to Support Biomedical Research Activities

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Shift From Lab-Based Diagnosis to Home-Based/Poc Testing

5.2.2.2 High Cost of Service Contracts

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Laboratory Automation

5.2.3.2 Growth in Asset Management Companies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Limited Scope for Innovation



6 Market, By Equipment Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Analytical Equipment

6.2.1 Analytical Equipment are Extremely Fragile and Expensive And, Therefore, Require Frequent Servicing, Which is a Major Factor Driving Market Growth

6.3 General Equipment

6.3.1 High Equipment Cost and Replacement Value Will Aid Market Growth in the Forecast Period

6.4 Specialty Equipment

6.4.1 Timely Servicing, Maintenance, and Upgrading of Specialty Equipment is Crucial for Accurate Research Outcomes-A Key Market Driver

6.5 Support Equipment

6.5.1 Growing Trend of Lab Automation May Limit the use of Support Equipment in the Future, Which May Negatively Affect Market Growth



7 Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Repair and Maintenance Services

7.2.1 Effective Repair & Maintenance Increases Equipment Lifespan, Reduces Overall Service Costs

7.3 Calibration Services

7.3.1 Need for Efficient and Accurate Functioning Ensures Sustained Demand for Calibration Services

7.4 Validation Services

7.4.1 Validation Helps in Complying With Regulations and Guidelines

7.5 Other Services



8 Market, By Service Provider

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Original Equipment Manufacturers

8.2.1 End Users Opt for Services Offered By Original Equipment Manufacturers Owing to the Service Quality and Easy Access to Spare Parts

8.3 Third-Party Service Providers

8.3.1 Third-Party Service Providers Offer Advantages Such as Lower-Cost Services and Multi-Brand Support

8.4 Other Service Providers



9 Market, By Contract Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Standard Service Contracts

9.2.1 Standard Contracts Cover a Wide Range of Maintenance Services

9.3 Customized Service Contracts

9.3.1 Specificity of Customized Contracts is Driving Demand, But Higher Cost Affects Customer Preference



10 Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

10.2.1 Growing Adoption of Lab Automation to Increase the Requirement of Maintenance Services, as Errors in Functioning Can Stop Automated Processes in Laboratories

10.3 Clinical & Diagnostic Laboratories

10.3.1 Operational Inefficiency of Lab Equipment and Delayed Repair and Maintenance Can Negatively Impact the Early Diagnosis and Treatment of Diseases

10.4 Academic & Research Institutions

10.4.1 Government Funding to Increase the Affordability of Research Institutes to Purchase Advanced Laboratory Equipment



11 Laboratory Equipment Services Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 Government Initiatives and Strategic Developments By Market Players to Drive Market Growth in the US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Availability of Government Funding for Research Activities and Laboratory Consolidation to Drive Market Growth in Canada

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.3.1 China

11.3.1.1 High Pace of Research and Availability of Funding Have Fueled Market Growth in China

11.3.2 India

11.3.2.1 Government Initiatives Have Strengthened the Life Science Industry in India

11.3.3 Japan

11.3.3.1 Strong Healthcare System in Japan is a Key Component of the Demand for Services

11.3.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.4 Europe

11.4.1 Germany

11.4.1.1 Strong Research Infrastructure and Manufacturing Base Support Germany's Market Dominance

11.4.2 France

11.4.2.1 Government Initiatives to Boost R&D Activities Will Ensure Market Growth in France

11.4.3 UK

11.4.3.1 UK is One of the Major Markets for Lab Equipment Services in Europe

11.4.4 Italy

11.4.4.1 Strong Government Support for Research has Stimulated Market Growth in Italy

11.4.5 Spain

11.4.5.1 High Activity in the Spanish Pharmaceutical Sector Will Drive Demand for Services

11.4.6 Rest of Europe

11.5 Rest of the World



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2018

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.4.1 Visionary Leaders

12.4.2 Innovators

12.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.4.4 Emerging Companies



13 Company Profiles

Business Overview, Services Offered, Recent Developments

13.1 Agilent Technologies

13.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

13.3 Waters Corporation

13.4 Danaher Corporation

13.5 Eppendorf AG

13.6 PerkinElmer Inc.

13.7 Pace Analytical Services LLC

13.8 Becton, Dickinson and Company

13.9 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

13.10 Siemens Healthineers



