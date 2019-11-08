Global Antimicrobial Textile Markets, Forecast to 2024 - Synthetic Organic Compounds Active Agent Expected to Drive the Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antimicrobial Textile Market by Active Agents (Synthetic Organic Compounds, Metal & Metallic Salts, Bio-based), Application (Medical Textiles, Apparels, Home Textiles), Fabric (Cotton, Polyester, and Polyamide), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global antimicrobial textiles market size was USD 9,468 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 12,313 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.



The leading antimicrobial textile manufacturers are Milliken & Co. (US), Unitika Ltd. (Japan), Trevira GmbH (Germany), Thai Acrylic Fibre Co. Ltd. (Thailand), PurThreads Technologies Inc. (US), Vestagen Protective Technologies Inc. (US), LifeThreads LLC (US), Herculite Inc. (US), Smith & Nephew PLC (UK), and Sinterama (Italy).



Prevention of Hospital Acquired Infections through antimicrobial textile will drive the market



The use of antimicrobial textiles in the health care industry for the prevention of Hospital Acquired infections (HAIs) that not only cost lives but also result in enormous losses for the healthcare industry. Also, the adoption of best practices by healthcare staff has resulted in increased demand for safer and preventive materials to be used in the healthcare centers is expected to drive the antimicrobial market growth during the forecast period.



Medical textile applications expected to register the highest CAGR in the global antimicrobial textiles market during the forecast period



Due to the high risk of infection in healthcare facilities, various agencies such as Center for Disease Control (CDC) and hospital management strife to control this epidemic and as a result have started encouraging the use of antimicrobial fabric in medical-related textiles. The medical textile application includes the usage of medical textile in the manufacture of attire, sheets & blankets, surgical supplies & wipes. Attire used by doctors during surgery needs to be completely microbe-free as they have to work in a highly sensitive environment. These attires are required to be antimicrobial in nature. The use of antimicrobial textiles for the combating infections and usage in attire is expected to drive the antimicrobial textile market.



The synthetic organic compounds active agent is expected to drive the antimicrobial textile market



Synthetic organic compounds are the cheapest available active agents as compared to metal& metallic salts and bio-based active agents. Synthetic organic compounds include quaternary ammonium compounds, triclosan, polyhexamethylene biguanides (PHMB). They are also effective against a broad spectrum of microbes, bacterium, and fungi. These factors will drive the demand for synthetic organic compounds during the forecast period.



Cotton is projected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period



Cotton is a major fabric used in various applications including medical textile, apparel, commercial textiles, automotive, home textiles, and other such application as cotton is a naturally occurring fabric and therefore more susceptible to microbial attack. This will drive the demand for antimicrobial cotton textiles during the forecast period.



APAC is projected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period



APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the antimicrobial textile market In the region. India, China, and South Korea are major key players. China holds the largest share in the market, while India is the fastest-growing market in the region. Growing per capita income, rising population, and increased awareness regarding health and hygiene will lead to the antimicrobial textile market.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Antimicrobial Textiles Market

4.2 Antimicrobial Textiles Market in APAC, By Active Agent and Country, 2018

4.3 Antimicrobial Textiles Market, By Key Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand From the Healthcare Industry

5.2.1.2 Growing Consumer Awareness About Hygiene in Emerging Markets

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Fluctuations in the Raw Material Prices

5.2.2.2 Low Efficiency of Active Agents

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Continuous Research and Technological Advancement

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Compliance to Stringent Regulations for the Protection of the Environment

5.2.4.2 Environment and Health Concerns

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.4.1 Contribution of the Healthcare Sector to GDP



6 Antimicrobial Textiles Market, By Active Agent

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Synthetic Organic Compounds

6.2.1 Quaternary Ammonium Compounds (QACS)

6.2.1.1 The Demand for QACS is High Than Other Synthetic Organic Compounds Due to Their Antimicrobial Activity Against A Wide Range of Organisms

6.2.2 Triclosan

6.2.2.1 The Demand for Triclosan is Likely to Decrease as It is Banned in Developed Countries

6.2.3 Polyhexamethylene Biguanides (PHMB)

6.2.3.1 High Demand for PHMB is Witnessed in Apparel and Home Textiles

6.2.4 Zinc Pyrithione

6.2.4.1 The Demand for Zinc Pyrithione is High in Attire and Bedding Applications

6.2.5 Others

6.3 Metal & Metallic Salts

6.3.1 Silver

6.3.1.1 The Demand for Silver is Increasing in Textile Applications as It Possesses the Ability to Denature Key Enzyme Systems of Microbes

6.3.2 Copper

6.3.2.1 Copper is Used Extensively in Home Textile and Apparels

6.3.3 Zinc

6.3.3.1 Antibacterial Activity of Zinc Against A Wide Range of Bacteria is Increasing Its Demand in the Market

6.3.4 Others

6.4 Bio-Based Agents

6.4.1 Chitosan

6.4.1.1 Increased Demand for Environmentally Safe Agents is Driving the Use of Chitosan in the Market

6.4.2 Others



7 Antimicrobial Textiles Market, By Fabric

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cotton

7.2.1 Increased Susceptibility to Antimicrobial Attack Drives the Use of Cotton for Antimicrobial Coating

7.3 Polyester

7.3.1 Antimicrobial Polyester is High in Demand in Textile Applications as It is Less Susceptible to Microbial Attack

7.4 Polyamide

7.4.1 Silver Or Copper Particles are Used to Impart Antimicrobial Activity on Polyamide Fabrics

7.5 Others



8 Antimicrobial Textiles Market, By Finishing Techniques

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Exhaust

8.1.2 Pad-Dry-Cure

8.1.3 Spraying

8.1.4 Foam Finishing Method



9 Antimicrobial Textiles Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Medical Textiles

9.2.1 Attire

9.2.1.1 Attire to Be the Largest Application in Medical Textiles Segment

9.2.2 Sheets & Blankets

9.2.2.1 Use of Antimicrobial Textiles in Sheets and Blankets can Prevent the Spread of Infectious Diseases

9.2.3 Surgical Supplies & Wipes

9.2.3.1 The Demand for Antimicrobial Textiles in Surgical Supplies & Wipes is Increasing Due to HAIs

9.2.4 Others

9.3 Commercial Textiles

9.3.1 Protective Wear

9.3.1.1 The Demand for Antimicrobial Textiles in Protective Wear is High Due to Reduced Bacterial Growth and Increased Durability of Textiles

9.3.2 Others

9.4 Apparel

9.4.1 Sportswear

9.4.1.1 Sportswear to Drive the Demand Antimicrobial Textiles in the Apparel Sub-Segment

9.4.2 Intimates

9.4.2.1 Intimates Wear Experienced A High Demand for Antimicrobial Textiles Due to Growing Consumer Awareness for Hygiene

9.4.3 Outdoor Clothing

9.4.3.1 Use of Antimicrobial Textiles in Outdoor Clothing is Increasing as They Extend the Life of Clothing

9.5 Home Textiles

9.5.1 Carpets

9.5.1.1 Protection From the Spread of Infections in Infants is Driving the Use of Antimicrobial Textiles in Carpets

9.5.2 Bedding

9.5.2.1 Use of Antibacterial Textiles in Bedding Segment to Experience the Highest Demand in Home Textiles

9.5.3 Curtains & Drapes

9.5.3.1 Demand for Antimicrobial Textiles in Curtains & Drapes is Driven By Increased Awareness About Transmission of Microbes

9.5.4 Others

9.6 Industrial Textile

9.6.1 HVAC System

9.6.1.1 Increasing Demand for Antimicrobial Textile in HVAC Systems in Public Places is Driving the Market

9.6.2 Filters

9.6.2.1 Stringent Regulations Related to Atmospheric Microbe Counts in Industries are Driving the Use of Antimicrobial Textiles in Filters

9.7 Others



10 Antimicrobial Textiles Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 US is the Largest Consumer of Antimicrobial Textiles in the Medical Textiles Application

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 The Demand for Medical Textiles is High in the Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.3.1 Various Trade Agreements are Driving the Demand for Antimicrobial Textiles in Mexico

10.3 APAC

10.3.1 China

10.3.1.1 Demand for Antimicrobial Textiles in Medical Textiles Drives the Market

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.2.1 The Rising Awareness Regarding Safety Against Microbes has Led to the Rise in Demand for Antimicrobial Textiles

10.3.3 South Korea

10.3.3.1 Rise in Demand for Antimicrobial Textiles in Apparel Application is Expected to Drive the Market

10.3.4 India

10.3.4.1 Increasing Use of Antimicrobial Textiles in Medical Textiles to Drive the Market

10.3.5 Indonesia

10.3.5.1 Rise in the Export of Textile is Likely to Drive the Market in Indonesia

10.3.6 Rest of APAC

10.4 Europe

10.4.1 Germany

10.4.1.1 The Demand for Antimicrobial Textiles in Germany is Likely to Increase Due to Growing Transportation and Medical Industries

10.4.2 France

10.4.2.1 Increasing Use of Antimicrobial Textiles in Medical Applications is Expected to Boost the Market Growth

10.4.3 UK

10.4.3.1 High Demand From the Healthcare Industry is Estimated to Drive the Antimicrobial Textiles Market

10.4.4 Italy

10.4.4.1 There is High Consumption of Antimicrobial Textiles in Medical, Apparel, and Home Textiles in the Country

10.4.5 Turkey

10.4.5.1 Growing Consumer Awareness and Expanding Textile Industry is Expected to Influence the Market Positively

10.4.6 Spain

10.4.6.1 Growing Demand for Antimicrobial Textiles in Various Applications Will Drive the Market

10.4.7 Russia

10.4.7.1 Governmental Initiatives are Likely to Improve the Demand for Antimicrobial Textiles in the Country

10.4.8 Rest of Europe

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 UAE

10.5.1.1 High Demand for Antimicrobial Textiles in the Healthcare Industry is Expected to Drive the Market in the UAE

10.5.2 South Africa

10.5.2.1 Public Awareness and Governmental Programs are Expected Drive the Market in South Africa

10.5.3 Saudi Arabia

10.5.3.1 Increasing Healthcare Facilities are Driving the Use of Antimicrobial Textiles in Saudi Arabia

10.5.4 Rest of the Middle East & Africa

10.6 South America

10.6.1 Brazil

10.6.1.1 Improving Textile Industry and Growing Awareness of Hygiene are Spurring the Demand for Antimicrobial Textiles

10.6.2 Argentina

10.6.2.1 Argentina's Improving Healthcare Industry is Driving the Use of Antimicrobial Textiles

10.6.3 Rest of South America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Ranking

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 New Product Development

11.3.2 Partnership/Collaboration/Agreement

11.3.3 Merger & Acquisition



12 Company Profiles

Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis

12.1 Milliken & Company

12.2 Unitika Ltd.

12.3 Trevira GmbH

12.4 Thai Acrylic Fibre Co. Ltd.

12.5 Purthread Technologies Inc.

12.6 Vestagen Protective Technologies Inc.

12.7 Lifethreads LLC

12.8 Herculite Inc.

12.9 Smith & Nephew PLC

12.10 Sinterama

12.11 Other Key Players

12.11.1 Swicofil AG

12.11.2 Smartfiber AG

12.11.3 Toyobo Co. Ltd.

12.11.4 Medtronic

12.11.5 Surgicotfab Textiles Private Limited

12.11.6 Meditex Technology

12.11.7 Balvigna Weaving Mills Pvt. Ltd.

12.11.8 Innova Tex

12.11.9 Sun Dream Enterprise Co. Ltd.

12.11.10 Maine-Lee Technology Group LLC

12.11.11 Stafford Textile Ltd.

12.11.12 A World of Wipes

12.11.13 Barjan Manufacturing Ltd.

12.11.14 Suzhou Chunshen Environment Protection Fiber Co. Ltd.



