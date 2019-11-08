Insights Into the World Market for Lymphedema Diagnostics, 2019 to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lymphedema Diagnostics Market by Technology (Lymphoscintigraphy, MRI, Near IR Fluorescence Imaging, Ultrasound), Disease Type (Cancer, Inflammatory Diseases, Cardiovascular, Filariasis), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers) - Global Forecasts to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Lymphedema Diagnostics Market is Projected to Reach USD 35 Million by 2024 from USD 24 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.4%.

The major factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing global prevalence of cancer and lymphedema; technological advancements in diagnostic imaging modalities; and increasing investments, funds, and grants by public-private organizations. However, the high cost of diagnostic imaging systems, the short half-life of radiopharmaceuticals, and the limited supply of helium are expected to hinder the growth of this market.

The major players in the market include GE Healthcare (US), Philips (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Canon, Inc. (Japan), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Stryker Corporation (US), Fluoptics (France), United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd. (China), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Esaote, SpA (Italy), Neusoft Corporation (China), Mindray Medical International, Ltd. (China), Mitaka USA, Inc. (US), Curadel, LLC (US), and ImpediMed Ltd. (Australia).

The lymphoscintigraphy segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018



Based on technology, the lymphedema diagnostics market is segmented into lymphoscintigraphy, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound imaging, computed tomography (CT), X-ray lymphography, bioimpedance analysis, and near-infrared fluorescence imaging. The lymphoscintigraphy segment accounted for the largest share of the lymphedema diagnostics market in 2018. The noninvasive nature and easy reproducibility of this technology, and the fact that lymphoscintigraphy does not adversely affect the lymphatic vascular endothelium are some of the key advantages supporting the adoption of this technology.



The cancer segment accounted for the largest share of the lymphedema diagnostics market in 2018



On the basis of disease type, the lymphedema diagnostics market is segmented into cancer, inflammatory diseases, cardiovascular disease, and other diseases (congenital abnormalities, trauma-related conditions, infections, and filariasis). The cancer segment accounted for the largest share of the lymphedema diagnostics market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising prevalence of cancer-associated lymphedema and increasing awareness about early disease diagnosis.



Europe to account for the second-largest share of the global market in 2019



The lymphedema diagnostics market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Europe is expected to account for the second-largest share of the global lymphedema diagnostics market in 2019. The rising incidence of chronic diseases and injuries, growing demand for early diagnosis and treatment, technological advancements, product launches, and increasing government and public-private investments for developing novel diagnostic imaging modalities are the major factors driving market growth in Europe.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Lymphedema Diagnostics: Market Overview

4.2 Regional Analysis: Market, By Disease Type (2019)

4.3 Market, By Technology, 2019 vs 2024 (USD Million)

4.4 Near-Infrared Fluorescence Imaging Market, By Type, 2019 vs 2024 (USD Million)

4.5 Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Global Prevalence of Lymphedema

5.2.1.2 Growing Global Prevalence of Cancer

5.2.1.3 Technological Advancements and Adoption of Newer Diagnostic Modalities

5.2.1.4 Increasing Investments, Funds, and Grants By Public-Private Organizations

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Diagnostic Imaging Systems

5.2.2.2 Short Half-Life of Radiopharmaceuticals

5.2.2.3 Limited Supply of Helium

5.2.2.4 Increasing Adoption of Refurbished Diagnostic Imaging Systems

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Countries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Hospital Budget Cuts



6 Lymphedema Diagnostics Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Lymphoscintigraphy

6.2.1 Lymphoscintigraphy is Rapidly Developing to Be the First-Line Imaging Modality for Lymphedema Diagnostics

6.3 Magnetic Resonance Imaging

6.3.1 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Finds Major Applications in Lymphedema Treatment Planning

6.4 Ultrasound Imaging

6.4.1 Ultrasound Imaging has the Potential to Determine Tissue Changes Consistent With Different Stages of Lymphedema

6.5 Computed Tomography

6.5.1 High Cost of Computed Tomography to Limit Market Growth

6.6 X-Ray Lymphography

6.6.1 Invasive Nature & Risk of Radiation Exposure are Expected to Hamper Market Growth

6.7 Bioimpedance Analysis

6.7.1 Lack of Awareness About Bioimpedance Analysis is Limiting the Growth of This Segment

6.8 Near-Infrared Fluorescence Imaging

6.8.1 ICG Lymphography

6.8.1.1 ICG Lymphography Offers A Powerful Tool for Efficiently Diagnosing Various Stages of Lymphedema

6.8.2 Fluorescein Sodium Microlymphangiography

6.8.2.1 Fluorescein Sodium Microlymphangiography is Limited to Visualizing Only Initial Capillaries



7 Lymphedema Diagnostics Market, By Disease Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cancer

7.2.1 One in Three Cancer-Treated Patients Develop Lymphedema

7.3 Inflammatory Diseases

7.3.1 Growing Prevalence of Inflammatory Conditions to Drive Market Growth

7.4 Cardiovascular Disease

7.4.1 Growing Awareness About Early Disease Diagnosis to Drive the Adoption of Lymphedema Diagnostic Tools

7.5 Other Diseases



8 Lymphedema Diagnostics Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals

8.2.1 The Large Number of Lymphedema Diagnostic Procedures Performed in Hospitals to Drive Market Growth

8.3 Diagnostic Centers

8.3.1 Increasing Number of Private Imaging Centers to Support Market Growth

8.4 Research & Academic Institutes

8.4.1 Budgetary Restrictions of Researchers are Limiting the Adoption of High-End Lymphedema Diagnostic Technologies

8.5 Other End Users



9 Lymphedema Diagnostics Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 The US Dominated the North American Market in 2018

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Dearth of Radiologists is Restricting Market Growth in Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Germany Accounts for the Largest Share of the European Market

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Uncertainties With Regard to the Pricing Strategy of Diagnostic Companies to Limit Market Growth in France to A Certain Extent

9.3.3 UK

9.3.3.1 Rising Diagnostic Imaging Procedural Volumes Indicate Strong Growth in the UK Market

9.3.4 RoE

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 Rising Disease Incidence, Increasing Procedural Volumes, and Growth in the Geriatric Population have Contributed to Market Growth in China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.2.1 Japan's Well-Established and Well-Equipped Healthcare System Ensures Demand for and Easy Access to Diagnostic Imaging

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Growing Incidence of Lymphatic Filariasis is A Key Contributor to Market Growth

9.4.4 RoAPAC

9.5 Rest of the World

9.5.1 Latin America

9.5.1.1 Latin America Holds the Largest Share of the RoW Market

9.5.2 Middle East & Africa

9.5.2.1 Growing Geriatric Population & Disease Prevalence are Driving Growth in Mea



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Ranking of Players, 2018

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.4 Vendor Dive Overview

10.5 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

10.6 Vendor Dive

10.6.1 Visionary Leaders

10.6.2 Innovators

10.6.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.6.4 Emerging Companies



11 Company Profiles

Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments

11.1 GE Healthcare

11.2 Siemens Healthineers (A Subsidiary of Siemens Group)

11.3 Philips

11.4 Canon Inc.

11.5 Shimadzu Corporation

11.6 Stryker Corporation

11.7 Fluoptics

11.8 United Imaging Healthcare Co. Ltd.

11.9 Hitachi Ltd.

11.10 Esaote S.p.A.

11.11 Neusoft Corporation

11.12 Mindray Medical International Limited (A Subsidiary of Excelsior Union Ltd.)

11.13 Mitaka USA Inc.

11.14 Curadel LLC

11.15 Impedimed Limited

11.16 Other Companies



