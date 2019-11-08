Analysis on the World's Body in White (BiW) Market, 2019-2027 - Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles Likely to Propel Market Growth
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Body in White Market by Vehicle Type, Construction (Monocoque, Frame Mounted), Manufacturing Method (Cold Stamping, Hot Stamping, Roll Forming), Material (Steel, Aluminum, Magnesium, CFRP), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
- This market study covers the global body in white market across segments.
- It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as vehicle type, construction, manufacturing method, material type, and region.
- The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.
The Global Body in White Market for the Automotive Industry is Estimated to Grow from US$ 77 Billion in 2019 to Reach US$ 90.5 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 2%.
The body in white market is led by globally and regionally established players such as Gestamp Automocin (Spain), Voestalpine Group (Austria), Magna (Canada), Benteler International (Austria), CIE Automotive (Spain), Tower International (US), Martinrea International (Canada), Aisin Seiki (Japan), KIRCHHOFF Automotive (Germany), Dura Automotive (US), Thyssenkrupp (Germany) and JBM Auto (India).
Increase in stringent emission standards by reduction of vehicle weight to achieve higher fuel efficiency in various countries are significant factors for the growth of the body in the white market globally
Increasing production of passenger cars, electric vehicles, light commercial vehicles and medium & heavy commercial vehicles globally and reduction in the weight of the vehicle to meet the fuel economy and emission standards are expected to boost the market. However, the high cost of manufacturing is likely to restrain the growth of the market.
Increasing demand for electric vehicles is likely to propel the growth of the body in the white market
Increase in electric vehicle sales is another driver for the BIW revenue growth, as the vehicles need lightweight solutions in material as well as manufacturing method to achieve higher mileage by the battery. Most of the BIW component manufacturers have introduced new lightweight solutions for its customer, which are in line with electric vehicle safety standards.
Europe market is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period
Europe is estimated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Germany is expected to lead the market due to the presence of large automakers and focus on R&D on new technology. The massive sales of electric vehicles in the region coupled with the projected boost in sales due to the presence of supporting regulations towards the manufacture and use of these automobiles is expected to subsequently drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period
The Asia-Pacific region was the largest market for body in white in the world in 2018. This market has witnessed rapid year-on-year growth, even with a slowdown in the production of passenger cars; however, the other vehicle segments have been steadily growing, and there is no adverse impact on the market revenue with the increase in the adoption of lightweight solutions.
China has been the major contributor to the BIW market in the APAC region, with approximately 25 million cars produced every year. It is the largest revenue generator for the market. However, Japan is estimated to be the fastest-growing market with the adoption of strong emission regulations and the purchase of electric vehicles with lightweight solutions, which makes the region the largest revenue market for BIW globally.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Segmentation
5.3 Regulations
5.4 Market Dynamics
5.4.1 Drivers
5.4.2 Restraints
5.4.3 Opportunities
5.4.4 Challenges
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Vehicle Emission Regulations and Safety Standards
6.2 Manufacturing Processes and Materials Used for BiW
6.3 Price Optimization and Standardization
6.4 Porters Five Forces
7 Global Body in White Market, By Vehicle Type
7.1 Passenger Cars
7.2 Light Commercial Vehicles
7.3 Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles
7.4 Electric Vehicle (Passenger Cars)
8 Global Body in White Market, By Construction
8.1 Frame Mounted
8.2 Monocoque
9 Global Body in White Market, By Manufacturing Method
9.1 Cold Stamping
9.2 Hot Stamping
9.3 Roll Forming
9.4 Other Methods
10 Global Body in White Market, By Material
10.1 Steel
10.2 Aluminum
10.3 Magnesium
10.4 Cfrp
11 Global Body in White Market, By Region
11.1 Asia
11.2 Europe
11.3 North America
11.4 RoW
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)
12.2.1 Visionary Leaders
12.2.2 Innovators
12.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators
12.2.4 Emerging Companies
12.3 Strength of Product Portfolio
12.4 Business Strategy Excellence
13 Company Profiles
Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis
13.1 Gestamp Automocin
13.2 Tower International
13.3 Martinrea International
13.4 Benteler International
13.5 Voestalpine Group
13.6 Cie Automotive
13.7 Magna International
13.8 Aisin Seiki
13.9 KIRCHHOFF Automotive
13.10 JBM Auto
13.11 Thyssenkrupp Group
13.12 Dura Automotive
