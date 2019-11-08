World Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market Valued at $426M in 2019 is Projected to Cross $828M by 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market by Product (Scorecard & Visualization Tools, Dashboard Analytics, Risk Reporting), Deployment (Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), End-User and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes the clinical risk grouping solutions market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product, deployment model, end-user, and region.

The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The clinical risk grouping solutions market is projected to reach USD 828.8 million by 2024 from USD 426.8 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 14.2%.



Focus on risk management and big data solutions are driving the market for clinical risk grouping solutions. However, a lack of infrastructure for supporting this technology is expected to restrain the growth of the market to a certain extent during the forecast period.



The prominent players in the global clinical risk grouping solutions market are 3M Corporation (US), Optum Inc. (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Conduent Inc. (US), Nuance Communications (US), Health Catalyst (US), HBI Solutions (US), Johns Hopkins University (US), Lightbeam Health Solutions (US), Dynamic Healthcare Systems (US), 4S Information Systems (US), Evolent Health (US), and PeraHealth (US).



Dashboard analytics segment to show the fastest growth during the forecast period

Based on product, the clinical risk grouping solutions market is segmented into three major categories, viz., scorecard & visualization tools, dashboard analytics, and risk reporting. The dashboard analytics segment is expected to witness one of the highest CAGR within the clinical risk grouping solutions market. High adoption of dashboard analytics by healthcare providers, the increasing adoption of risk management solutions in the healthcare industry, growing requirements for accuracy & quality of patient care, and the rising use of big data solutions in healthcare are driving the growth of the segment.



Private cloud to hold the largest share of the clinical risk grouping solutions market during the forecast period

Based on the deployment model, the clinical risk grouping solutions market is segmented into private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud. In 2018, the private cloud segment accounted for the dominant share of the clinical risk grouping solutions market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the fact that private cloud deployment offers the best security for sensitive data. Additionally, a private cloud offers on-demand infrastructure with dedicated resources that can be shared across domains, applications, and units within the same organization.



North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018, whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market

The study discusses the clinical risk grouping solutions market trends for North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the global clinical risk grouping solutions market. The large share of North America can be attributed to the support for adopting HCIT by providers and payers, increasing focus on population health services, and greater availability of clinical risk grouping solutions

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of a larger patient population demanding better healthcare at lower costs, economic growth, rising geriatric population, emergence of big data in healthcare, and the growing focus of various market players on emerging Asian countries are expected to drive the growth of the clinical risk grouping solutions market in the Asia-Pacific.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions: Market Overview

4.2 Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.3 Regional Mix: Market (2019-2024)

4.4 Market: Developed Vs. Developing Markets



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Focus on Risk Management

5.2.1.2 Rising Usage of Big Data Solutions

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Infrastructure

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Physician Burnout Due to Documentation Needs

5.2.3.2 Increasing Focus on Ai and Machine Learning

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Scarcity of Skilled Healthcare IT Professionals

5.2.4.2 Patient Data Privacy Concerns

5.2.5 Burning Issue

5.2.5.1 Implementation of Solutions Reduces Administrative Expenses But Increases the Burden on Patients



6 Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Scorecards & Visualization Tools

6.2.1 Need to Increase Patient Accuracy and Forecast Risks are Driving Demand for Scorecards & Visualization Tools

6.3 Dashboard Analytics Solutions

6.3.1 Dashboard Analytics Segment to Register the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

6.4 Risk Reporting Solutions

6.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Risk Management Solutions By Healthcare Providers to Fuel Market Growth



7 Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market, By Deployment Model

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Private Cloud

7.2.1 High Data Security of Private Cloud Models is Driving Market Growth

7.3 Public Cloud

7.3.1 Price-Effectiveness of Public Over Private Clouds has Driven End-User Preference

7.4 Hybrid Cloud

7.4.1 Hybrid Cloud Architecture Provide Flexibility and the Ability to Avoid Vendor Lock-In



8 Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals

8.2.1 Hospitals are the Largest End Users of the Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market

8.3 Payers

8.3.1 Payers use Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions for Risk Management, Identifying Claims Trends, and Maximizing Payment Accuracy

8.4 Ambulatory Care Centers

8.4.1 Implementation of Mandates to Comply With Quality Measures to Support the Adoption of Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions in Ambulatory Care Centers

8.5 Long-Term Care Centers

8.5.1 Growing Number of Long-Term Care Centers to Drive Market Growth

8.6 Other End Users



9 Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 US Dominates the North American Market

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Growing Need for Cost Containment in Healthcare Will Propel Market Growth

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Infrastructural Development and Focus on Risk Management Have Driven Market Growth in Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.2.1 Favorable Regulatory Outlook has Pushed the Adoption of Hcit Solutions in the UK

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Initiatives Taken By the French Government to Promote the use of Healthcare IT Solutions Will Drive Market Growth

9.3.4 Rest of Europe (RoE)

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Asia is Expected to Witness High Growth in Population and Demand for Healthcare Services

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Countries Such as Brazil and Mexico are Exploring New Methods to Manage Clinical Information

9.6 Middle East and Africa

9.6.1 Middle Eastern Countries are Investing Significantly in Hcit Infrastructural Development



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.2.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.2 Innovators

10.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.2.4 Emerging Companies

10.3 Company Analysis, By Product and End User

10.4 Competitive Situations and Trends



11 Company Profile

Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis

11.1 3M Company

11.2 Optum Inc. (Subsidiary of Unitedhealth Group Inc.)

11.3 Nuance Communications

11.4 Conduent Incorporated

11.5 Cerner Corporation

11.6 HBI Solutions, Inc.

11.7 4S Information Systems Ltd.

11.8 Johns Hopkins University

11.9 Lightbeam Health Solutions, LLC

11.10 Dynamic Healthcare Systems, Inc.

11.11 Perahealth, Inc.

11.12 Health Catalyst Inc.

11.13 Evolent Health



