High-tech Agriculture Company with bioenergy plant: PROTECTED FROM AFRICAN SWINE FEVER (ASF)

VOJVODINA, SERBIA, November 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- About a quarter of the global pig population is expected to die as a result of an epidemic of African swine fever (ASF), according to the intergovernmental organization responsible for coordinating animal disease control.

European pork prices have reached a six-year high.

As the World Organization for Animal Health warns, the disease has triggered a global crisis and a quarter of the pig population is dying of African swine fever. However, there is an interesting farm which has not been affected by the disease.

What measures have they taken to protect the farm? The company built two walls that limit the space between the inside and outside of the farm. The company also provides a lifeguard.

Since its founding in 1946, investments have constantly been made in its development, especially in the field of technology innovations and self-system development. The estate consists of 4 separate segments: Cattle farm, Pig farm, Chicken farm, and Bioenergy plant.

All production facilities are privately owned and combine an area of 40 to 43 ha of construction land with farms and other company facilities. The farms are designed according to the highest ecological standards and are best organized and ecologically cleanest farms in this part of Europe.

Cattle farm is built according to the latest agriculture technology standards in this field. It has dredged silos and the total capacity of 1600 – 2000 beef cattle, which includes the following breeds: Badger blue, Simmental, Chorolais, Lindsay.

Pig farm has a capacity of 700 sows and 20.000 growers. It is one of the highest quality pig farms in this part of Europe. It has a status of the “NUKLEUS” farm, being a farm for production of gilts for further production.

Chicken farm is fully equipped with the state-of-the-art agreement and has a capacity of 175.000 broilers in one cycle, 6 cycles per year, which is approximately 2.500.000 kg of broilers per year.

Bioenergy plant is the segment of our farm of which we are extremely proud. The capacity of the production of biological plant, which has been put in operation, is

1 MW/h*24h*365 days per year, which equals 8.760.000 KW/h x 0,175 €/KW = 1.511.000 €. Electricity purchase agreement is signed with EPS for period of 12 years.

PRESENTS SITUATION of the company:

Company has active long-term contracts with buyers for cattle, pigs and broilers;

12 years contract for electricity with EPS, first invoice was issued in June 2019;

Cogeneration with hot water for the whole farm (cost reduction).

FUTURE POTENTIAL of the company:

100 ha of sour cherry first harvest in 2021;

Packaging and selling of 10.000 t fertilizer;

Possible increase of bioenergy plant to 1,5 MW (all documentation is ready);

Increase of rented agriculture land to 1.500 ha trough state decree of Serbia for animal husbandry;

1.400 ha of cultivated land with active contracts for whole crop (290 ha with latest flood system);

Latest technology agriculture equipment in book value of 2,5 mio €.

The farms are designed and build according to the highest ecology and technology standards in this field, and are best organized.



