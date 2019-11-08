Global Organ Transplantation Markets (2014-2024) by Value & Volume - It is Recommended to Invest in Immunosuppressant Generic Drugs & Machine Perfusion Systems

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Organ Transplantation Market: World Market Review By Product Type (Organ Preservation Products, Transplant Diagnostics, Immunosuppressant Drugs, Others), By Applications (Kidney, Liver, Heart, Others), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this research report, the Global Organ Transplantation market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019-2024.



Immunosuppressant drugs hold Hanging dynamics of patient profiling during organ transplantation has been impelling the market growth of transplant diagnostics. Further, hanging dynamics of patient profiling during organ transplantation has been impelling the market growth of transplant diagnostics. Transplant diagnostics products are expected to witness significant growth on the back of increasing number of organ donors.



Among the application areas, Kidney transplant is the most commonly conducted transplant surgery worldwide. It has gained widespread popularity by improving the outcome of end-stage renal disease patients. With advances in kidney transplant methods and improvement in transplant success, kidney transplant is now widely considered to be the best way of treating chronic kidney disease for many people.



Over the recent years, the Organ Transplantation market has been witnessing considerable growth directly on the back of the increasing number of organ transplantation procedures. Moreover, the increasing rate of organ donation rates and escalating prevalence of chronic diseases are anticipated has been driving the market growth.



Scope of the Report



Global Organ Transplantation Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Organ Transplantation Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

By Product Type - Organ Preservation Products, Transplant Diagnostics, Immunosuppressant Drugs, Others

By Applications - Kidney, Liver, Heart, Others

Regional Analysis - North America, Europe, APAC, RoW (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Organ Transplantation Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

By Product Type - Organ Preservation Products, Transplant Diagnostics, Immunosuppressant Drugs, Others

By Applications - Kidney, Liver, Heart, Others

Country Analysis - USA, Canada, Germany, France, U.K, Italy, Spain, China, South Korea, India (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Organ Transplantation Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

By Product Type - Organ Preservation Products, Transplant Diagnostics, Immunosuppressant Drugs, Others

By Applications - Kidney, Liver, Heart, Others

Other Report Highlights

Competitive Landscape - Sales, Market Share, Geographical Presence, Business Segments

Product Benchmarking

Market Dynamics - Drivers & Restraints

Market Trends

Porter Five Forces Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Company Analysis - Novartis, Pfizer, Sanofi, Terumo Corporation, Transmed, Transonic, Preservation Solutions, Organ Recovery Systems, XVIVO Perfusion

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations

3.1 Invest in Immunosuppressant Generic Drugs

3.2 Invest in Machine Perfusion Systems

3.3 Asia-Pacific Region to Witness the Fastest Growth



4. Product Overview



5. Global Organ Transplantation Market: Growth and Forecast

5.1 By Value (2014-2018)

5.2 By Value (2019-2024)



6. Global Organ Transplantation Market: Segment Analysis

6.1 Global Organ Transplantation Market Size, By Type: Breakdown (%)

6.1.1 Global Organ Transplantation Market Size, By Product Type, 2018 (%)

6.1.2 Global Organ Transplantation Market Size, By Product Type, 2024 (%)

6.2 Global Organ Preservation Products Market Size, By Value (2014-2024)

6.3 Global Immunosuppressant Drugs Market Size, By Value (2014-2024)

6.4 Global Transplant Diagnostics Market Size, By Value (2014-2024)

6.5 Global Other Organ Transplantation Products Market Size, By Value (2014-2024)

6.6 Market Attractiveness: Global Organ Transplantation Market, By Product Type

6.7 Global Organ Transplantation Market Size, By Application: Breakdown (2018 & 2024) (%)

6.8 Global Kidney Transplantation Market, By Value (2014-2024)

6.9 Global Liver Transplantation Market, By Value (2014-2024)

6.10 Global Heart Transplantation Market, By Value (2014-2024)

6.11 Global Other Organs Transplantation Market, By Value (2014-2024)

6.12 Market Attractiveness: Global Organ Transplantation Market, By Applications



7. Global Organ Transplantation Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Global Organ Transplantation Market Size, By Region, 2018 (%)

7.2 Global Organ Transplantation Market Size, By Region, 2024 (%)



8. North America Organ Transplantation Market: Growth and Forecast



9. Europe Organ Transplantation Market: Growth and Forecast



10. APAC Organ Transplantation Market: Growth and Forecast



11. RoW Organ Transplantation Market: Growth and Forecast



12. Global Organ Transplantation Market - Competitive Landscape



13. Global Organ Transplantation Market - Market Share



14. Global Organ Transplantation Market - Product Benchmarking



15. Global Organ Transplantation Market: Market Dynamics

15.1 Global Organ Transplantation Market Drivers

15.2 Global Organ Transplantation Market Restrains

15.3 Global Organ Transplantation Market Trends



16. Porter Five Force Analysis



17. SWOT Analysis



18. Company Profiles

18.1 Novartis AG

18.2 Pfizer

18.3 Sanofi

18.4 Terumo Corporation

18.5 Preservation Solution Inc.

18.6 TransMedics Inc.

18.7 Organ Recovery Systems

18.8 Transonic Systems Inc.

18.9 XVIVO Perfusion



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8uqyru

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.