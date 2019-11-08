Worldwide Generics Market Forecasts to 2030 with Focus on Value-Added Medicines/Supergenerics - Policy Changes, Increasing Competition & Price Erosion Challenges the Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generics Market: Focus on Value-Added Medicines / Supergenerics, 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report features an extensive study of supergenerics, as well as the current landscape and future potential of technology providers that are offering innovative platforms / solutions to supergeneric drug developers.



In 2018, it was estimated that the availability of low-cost, generic versions of pharmaceutical interventions saved nearly USD 1.6 trillion in healthcare costs in the US over the last decade. Given the cost benefits offered, generic medicines usually have high adoption rates. Moreover, upcoming patent expiries of several blockbuster drugs, such as LYRICA, Cialis, Advair and Sensipar, have intensified the interest of several drug manufacturers in the development of generics.

As more generic drugs get approved by regulators across the globe, the competition in the industry has steadily increased. Interestingly, in 2018, the US FDA approved more than 780 generic products, which represented more than 90% increase in the number of such drug approvals since 2014.

The most evident impact of the growth in competition in this domain is deflation of cost of generics, resulting in diminished profit margins for the developers of such products. Therefore, to ensure sustainable growth within the off-patent drug products market, companies are gradually adopting innovative drug alteration techniques in order to develop value-added medicinal products, which offer better commercial benefits.



The availability of several advanced drug development and technology platforms have enabled the fabrication and formulation of improved versions of existing drug products. Such modified pharmacological interventions are commonly referred to as supergenerics / complex generics / value-added generics.

Although supergenerics are based on the same mechanism of action as that of the original drug, these versions usually have certain additional attributes, such as a new active ingredient, improved manufacturing process, alternative dosage regimen, modified release properties or different formulation. Typically, such drugs are granted a form of marketing exclusivity (for a period of 3-7 years), enabling their developers to generate relatively higher profit margins, compared to conventional generics.

Moreover, the development of value-added generics is generally directed at certain unmet clinical needs, which may have been unaddressed by previous versions of the drug. In addition, the approval process for such products is not as complicated; in the US, value-added medicines are evaluated under the FDA's 505(b)(2) pathway.

This evolving segment of the pharmaceutical industry has also witnessed a surge in the availability of technology providers, offering a diverse range of platforms / solutions to support the development of supergeneric drugs. After a detailed analysis of prevalent trends, we are led to believe that value-added generic products market is poised to witness significant growth over the coming years.

Report Scope

An overview of recently approved supergenerics (over the period 2016-2018), featuring information on route of administration, target disease indication(s), target therapeutic area(s), approval timeline, submission classification code and most active drug developers (in terms of number of product approvals). Additionally, it provides a detailed assessment of technology providers, offering platforms / solutions for supergeneric drug development, including information on year of establishment, company size and geographical location.

An informed competitiveness analysis of the technologies captured in our database, taking into consideration relevant parameters, such as supplier power (based on company size of technology provider) and other important technology-related specifications, such as the type of molecule, impact on drug properties and route of administration.

Elaborate profiles of prominent technology developers engaged in this domain, featuring an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), a detailed description of its technology platform(s), recent developments and a comprehensive future outlook.

A list of marketed generics that, we believe, are likely to be developed as supergenerics in the near future, based on an in-depth analysis taking into consideration multiple relevant parameters, such as the current annual cost of treatment of the parent drug, year of patent expiry, revenues generated in the year before patent expiry, target therapeutic area and number of competitor (generic) drugs available in the market.

Detailed case studies on five approved supergeneric drugs, including an overview of the product along with information on the original / parent drug, value proposition offered by the supergeneric version, pricing strategies adopted by the developer (if available), annual revenues of the supergeneric and parent drug (if available) and the key learnings / takeaways from individual case studies.

A discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a comprehensive SWOT framework, featuring a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative impact of each SWOT parameter on the overall supergenerics industry.

One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future opportunity within the market. Based on several parameters, such as size of the generic drugs market, share of supergenerics within the generic drugs market and expected annual growth rate across various geographies, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market, in the mid to long term, for the period 2019-2030.

The chapter also presents a detailed market segmentation across [A] different therapeutic areas (autoimmune disorders, cardiovascular disorders, CNS disorders, metabolic disorders, oncological disorders, pain disorders, respiratory disorders and others), [B] routes of administration (parenteral, intravitreal, oral, topical and others) and [C] key geographical regions (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and Africa and Middle East).



In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.

Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the likely evolution of the supergeneric drugs market in the mid to long term.



Chapter 3 provides an overview of generic drugs and the contemporary challenges related to such products, such as price erosion, growing competition and unfavorable policy changes by regulatory authorities. It further highlights the rise of supergenerics / value added generics and the various techniques used for the development of these products. The chapter also provides a brief outline of the regulatory pathways involved in the approval process of supergeneric drugs. Further, it includes a discussion on the various advantages and limitations / constraints within this evolving segment of the pharmaceutical industry.



Chapter 4 provides an overview of recently approved supergenerics (over the period 2016-2018). The chapter presents detailed analyses of these drugs based on several relevant parameters, such as route of administration, target disease indication(s), target therapeutic area(s), approval timeline, submission classification code and most active drug developers (in terms of number of product approvals).



Chapter 5 provides an overview of industry players that are actively engaged in offering technology platforms for the development of supergenerics. The chapter presents an analysis of these players on the basis of their year of establishment, geographical location and company size. It also provides a list of the various technologies offered by the aforementioned companies, along with a detailed competitiveness analysis based on parameters, such as compatibility with different types of molecules, routes of administration, and impact on drug properties.



Chapter 6 includes detailed profiles of prominent technology developers engaged in this domain, featuring an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), a detailed description of its technology platform(s), recent developments and a comprehensive future outlook.



Chapter 7 presents detailed case studies on five approved supergeneric drugs, including an overview of the product along with information on the original / parent drug, value proposition offered by the supergeneric version, pricing strategies adopted by the developer (if available), annual revenues of the supergeneric and parent drug (if available) and the key learnings / takeaways from individual case studies.



Chapter 8 provides a list of marketed generics that are likely to be developed as supergenerics in the near future, based on a detailed analysis of potential candidates, taking into consideration various parameters, including the current annual cost of treatment of parent drug, its year of patent expiry, revenues generated by the parent drug in the year before patent expiry, target therapeutic area and number of competitor generic drugs available in the market.



Chapter 9 provides a discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a comprehensive SWOT framework, featuring a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative impact of each SWOT parameter on the overall supergeneric drugs industry.



Chapter 10 presents a detailed market forecast, highlighting the future potential of the supergenerics market till the year 2030. The chapter features the likely distribution of the opportunity across different [A] type of therapeutic areas (autoimmune disorders, cardiovascular disorders, CNS disorders, metabolic disorders, oncological disorders, pain disorders, respiratory disorders and others), [B] routes of administration (parenteral, intravitreal, oral, topical and others) and [C] geographical regions (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and Africa and Middle East).



Chapter 11 summarizes the entire report. It presents a list of key takeaways and offers our independent opinion on the current market scenario. Further, it summarizes the various evolutionary trends that are likely to influence the future of this market.



Chapter 12 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures included in the report.



Chapter 13 is an appendix, which contains the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

Key Topics Covered



1 PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Chapter Outlines



2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3 INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Overview of Generic Drugs

3.2.1. Key Challenges within the Generics Industry

3.2.1.1. Policy Changes

3.2.1.2. Increasing Competition

3.2.1.3. Price Erosion

3.3. Supergenerics

3.3.1. Techniques Used for the Development of Supergenerics

3.3.2. Regulatory Pathways for Approval of Supergenerics

3.4. Advantages of Supergenerics

3.4.1. Improved Efficacy

3.4.2. Increased IP Protection

3.4.3. Cost and Time Efficient Development Process

3.5. Challenges Related to Supergenerics

3.6. Future Perspectives



4 SUPERGENERIC DRUGS: MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Supergenerics: Overall Market Overview

4.2.1. Analysis by Route of Administration

4.2.2. Analysis by Target Indication

4.2.3. Analysis by Target Therapeutic Area

4.2.4. Analysis by Approval Timeline

4.2.5. Analysis by Submission Classification Code

4.2.6. Analysis by Route of Administration, Target Therapeutic Area and Submission Classification Code

4.2.7. Analysis by Most Active Players



5 TECHNOLOGY PROVIDERS FOR SUPERGENERIC DEVELOPMENT: MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Supergenerics Technology Providers: Overall Market Overview

5.3. Analysis by Type of Drug Modification

5.4. Analysis by Type of Technology

5.5. Analysis by Type of Molecules Formulated / Delivered

5.6. Analysis by Route of Administration

5.7. Analysis by Type of Value Addition

5.8. Analysis by Type of Molecule, Route of Administration and Type of Value Addition

5.9. Analysis by Year of Establishment

5.10. Analysis by Company Size

5.11. Analysis by Geography

5.12 Platform Competitiveness Analysis

5.12.1 Competitiveness Analysis: Technologies of Companies Based in North America

5.12.2 Competitiveness Analysis: Technologies of Companies Based in Europe

5.12.3 Competitiveness Analysis: Technologies of Companies Based in Asia-Pacific



6 COMPANY PROFILES: SUPERGENERIC TECHNOLOGY PROVIDERS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Ascendia Pharmaceuticals

6.2.1. Company Overview

6.2.2. Technology Overview

6.2.2.1. NanoSol

6.2.2.2. AmorSol

6.2.2.3. EmulSol

6.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.3. CritiTech

6.3.1. Company Overview

6.3.2. Technology Overview

6.3.2.1. Spray Drying Technology

6.3.2.2. Supercritical Precipitation Technology

6.3.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.4. Crossject

6.4.1. Company Overview

6.4.2. Technology Overview

6.4.2.1. ZENEO

6.4.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.5. DelSiTech

6.5.1. Company Overview

6.5.2. Technology Overview

6.5.2.1. DelSiTech Silica

6.5.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.6. Heron Therapeutics

6.6.1. Company Overview

6.6.2. Technology Overview

6.6.2.1. Biochronomer

6.6.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.7. Intellipharmaceutics International

6.7.1. Company Overview

6.7.2. Financial Information

6.7.3. Technology Overview

6.7.3.1. Hypermatrix

6.7.3.2. nPODDDS

6.7.3.3. PODRAS

6.7.3.4. IntelliFOAM

6.7.3.5. IntelliGITransporter

6.7.3.6. IntelliMatrix

6.7.3.7. IntelliOsmotics

6.7.3.8. IntelliPaste

6.7.3.9. IntelliPellets

6.7.3.10. IntelliShuttle

6.7.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.8. Kashiv BioSciences

6.8.1. Company Overview

6.8.2. Technology Overview

6.8.2.1. GRANDE

6.8.2.2. KRONOTEC

6.8.2.3. BIOMAXX

6.8.2.4. LOAD

6.8.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.9. Latitude Pharmaceuticals

6.9.1. Company Overview

6.9.2. Technology Overview

6.9.2.1. Nano-E

6.9.2.2. PG-Depot

6.9.2.3. ARTSS

6.9.2.4. RFAP Matrix

6.9.2.5. RTTS

6.9.2.6. 24H

6.9.2.7. MiniSpheres

6.9.2.8. GelPatch

6.9.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.10. Mayne Pharma

6.10.1. Company Overview

6.10.2. Financial Information

6.10.3. Technology Overview

6.10.3.1. SUBA

6.10.3.2. Cleantaste

6.10.3.3. Pellet Technology

6.10.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlooks

6.11. Neurelis

6.11.1. Company Overview

6.11.2. Technology Overview

6.11.2.1. Intravail

6.11.2.2. ProTek

6.11.2.3. Hydrogel

6.11.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.12. Rubicon Research

6.12.1. Company Overview

6.12.2. Technology Overview

6.12.2.1. RubiERT

6.12.2.2. RubiDT

6.12.2.3. RubiReten

6.12.2.4. RubiSRL

6.12.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.13. Taiwan Liposome Company

6.13.1. Company Overview

6.13.2. Financial Information

6.13.3. Technology Overview

6.13.3.1. BioSeizer

6.13.3.2. NanoX

6.13.3.3. Polymeric Micelle

6.13.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.14. tesa Labtec

6.14.1. Company Overview

6.14.2. Technology Overview

6.14.2.1. Transfilm

6.14.2.2. Mucofilm

6.14.2.3. Rapidfilm

6.14.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook



7 CASE STUDY OF APPROVED SUPERGENERIC DRUGS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Austedo

7.2.1. Overview

7.2.2. Originator Drug Overview

7.2.3. Value Proposition

7.2.4. Financial Information

7.2.5. Key Learnings

7.3. Abraxane

7.3.1. Overview

7.3.2. Originator Drug Overview

7.3.3. Value Proposition

7.3.4. Financial Information

7.3.5. Key Learnings

7.4. Avycaz

7.4.1. Overview

7.4.2. Originator Drug Overview

7.4.3. Value Proposition

7.4.4. Financial Information

7.4.5. Key Learnings

7.5. Procysbi

7.5.1. Overview

7.5.2. Originator Drug Overview

7.5.3. Value Proposition

7.5.4. Financial Information

7.5.5. Key Learnings

7.6. Trokendi XR

7.6.1. Overview

7.6.2. Originator Drug Overview

7.6.3. Value Proposition

7.6.4. Financial Information

7.6.5. Key Learnings



8 LIKELY DRUG CANDIDATES FOR SUPERGENERIC DEVELOPMENT

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Marketed Generic Drugs, 2016-2018

8.2.1. Most Likely Candidates for supergeneric development

8.2.2. Likely Candidates for supergeneric development

8.2.3. Less Likely Candidates for supergeneric development

8.2.4. Least Likely Candidates for supergeneric development



9 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Strengths

9.3. Weakness

9.4. Opportunities

9.5. Threats

9.6. Concluding Remarks



10 MARKET FORECAST

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Overall Supergeneric Drugs Market, 2019-2030

10.3. Supergeneric Drugs Market: Distribution by Therapeutic Area, 2019-2030

10.4. Supergeneric Drugs Market: Distribution by Route of Administration, 2019-2030

10.5. Supergeneric Drugs Market: Distribution by Geography, 2019-2030



11 CONCLUSION



12 APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



13 APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATION



3M

3SBio

Abon Pharmaceuticals

Abraxis BioScience (a subsidiary of Celgene)

Accord Healthcare

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

Aclaris Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics

Acrotech Biopharma

ACS Dobfar

Actavis (a subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals

ADDMEDICA

ADIENNE

Aegis Therapeutics

Ailex Pharmaceuticals

Akorn

Alcon

Alembic Pharmaceuticals

Allergan

ALRISE Biosystems

Altaire Pharmaceuticals

Altus Formulation

Alyvant

American Regent

Amerigen Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals

Antares Pharma

Apotex

Aprecia Pharmaceuticals

Armstrong Pharmaceuticals

Ascendia Pharmaceuticals

Ascendis Pharma

Assertio Therapeutics

AstraZeneca

Aurobindo Pharma

Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avanir Pharmaceuticals

Avedro

Avion Pharmaceuticals

B. Braun

Bausch & Lomb

Baxter

Bayer

BDD

Belcher Pharmaceuticals

Bharat Serums and Vaccines

BioDelivery Sciences International

Birdie Pharmaceuticals

Bracco

Braeburn

Bristol-Myers Squibb

BWX Technologies

Celator Pharmaceuticals (a subsidiary of Jazz Pharmaceuticals)

Celgene

Cellix Bio

Celltrion Healthcare

Chiesi Farmaceutici

Cintex

Cipla

CMP Pharma

Cocoon Biotech

Coeptis Pharmaceuticals

Covis Pharma

Cristal Therapeutics

CritiTech

Crossject

C-Tri

Cycle Pharmaceuticals

Dauntless Pharmaceuticals

DelNova Healthcare

DelSiTech

Desitin Pharma

Dexcel Pharma

DFB Pharmaceuticals

DisperSol Technologies

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Druggability Technologies

EASYWELL BIOMEDICALS

ECI Pharmaceuticals

Edenbridge Pharmaceuticals

ELPEN

Emmaus Life Sciences

Encore Dermatology

EPI Health

epinamics

Eurohealth International

Exela Pharma Sciences

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Eyevance Pharmaceuticals

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Flexion Therapeutics

Foresee Pharmaceuticals

Fresenius Kabi

Galderma

General Atlantic

Genus Lifesciences

Gland Pharma

GlaxoSmithKline

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

GP Pharm

Handa Pharmaceuticals

Hanmi Pharmaceutical

HANSAmed

HealthCare Royalty Partners

Heron Therapeutics

Hetero

Horizon Therapeutics

Hospira

HQ Speciality Pharma

Hyundai Bioscience

IBSA Institut Biochimique

iCeutica

Impax Laboratories

Impel NeuroPharma

Indivior

InfoRLife

Ingenus Pharmaceuticals

Insmed

INSYS Therapeutics

Intec Pharma

Integral BioSystems

IntelGenx

Intellipharmaceutics International

Intersect ENT

Inventia Healthcare

Ironshore Pharmaceuticals

Italfarmaco

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

Jixi Biotechnology

Johnson & Johnson

Jubilant DraxImage

Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kaleo

Kashiv BioSciences

KC Pharmaceuticals

KemPharm

Keystone Nano

KVK Tech

Larken Laboratories

LATITUDE Pharmaceuticals

leon-nanodrugs

LipoSeuticals

Liquidia Technologies

Lundbeck

Lupin

Macleods Pharmaceuticals

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Mayne Pharma

Medesis Pharma

MedinCell

Medline Industries

Merck

Meridian Medical Technologies

Micelle BioPharma

Mikart

Mipharm

Mithra Pharmaceuticals

MSN Laboratories

Mylan

Nanocopoeia

NanoVelos

Natco Pharma

NAVINTA

Neos Therapeutics

Nesher Pharmaceuticals

Neurelis

Nexus Pharmaceuticals

Northstar Medical Radioisotopes

Norton (Waterford)

Nostrum Laboratories

NOVADAQ Technologies (a subsidiary of Stryker)

Novatech

Novel Laboratories

Novocol Healthcare

NX Development

Ocular Therapeutix

Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Optinose

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Paddock Laboratories

Par Pharmaceutical

Par Sterile Products (a subsidiary of Par Pharmaceutical)

Pearl Therapeutics

Perrigo

Pfizer

Pharmadax

PLx Pharma

Praxair

ProSolus

Provepharm Life Solutions

Raptor Pharmaceuticals

Recordati

Rempex Pharmaceuticals

Rising Pharmaceuticals

Rosemont Pharmaceuticals

Roxane Laboratories (a subsidiary of Hikma Pharmaceuticals)

Rubicon Research

RxMP Therapeutics

Sagent Pharmaceuticals

Salvat

Sandoz

SCILEX Pharmaceuticals

SGN Nanopharma

Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical

Silvergate Pharmaceuticals

Solani Therapeutics

Sol-Gel Technologies

Spear Pharmaceuticals

St. Renatus

Sun Pharmaceutical

Sunny Pharmtech

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Taiwan Liposome Company

Taro Pharmaceuticals

Teligent

TerSera Therapeutics

tesa Labtec

Teva Pharmaceutical

TherapeuticsMD

Tiger Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals

Tolmar

Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Tris Pharma

Upsher-Smith Laboratories

US Biotest

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

West-Ward Pharmaceuticals

Xellia

X-GEN Pharmaceuticals

Zydus Cadila

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3zix41

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.