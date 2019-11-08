The LVT flooring market is projected to grow from USD 18.0 billion in 2019 to USD 31.4 billion by 2024, recording a CAGR of 11.7% from 2019 to 2024

The global LVT flooring market witnesses a high growth mainly due to the increasing construction activities worldwide. The rising disposable income of consumers, particularly in developing countries, is another key factor contributing to the increase in renovation and remodeling activities, which in turn, is projected to drive the growth of the LVT flooring market over the next few years.

In terms of both value and volume, the rigid segment is projected to record a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The rigid segment of the LVT flooring market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value as well as volume.It is a durable, waterproof, and resilient flooring material in the market.



It includes an extruded polymer-based core layer, which provides a better rigid property to the floor. Its properties, such as ease of installation and smooth finished appearance after the installation, is further projected to drive the market for rigid LVT flooring solutions.



In terms of both value and volume, the residential segment is projected to dominate the LVT flooring market during the forecast period.

The growth of the residential segment in the LVT flooring market is mainly attributed to the favorable and lenient lending policies initiated by governments across all regions.This is projected to drive the sales of residential construction projects.



The residential construction expenditure is estimated to go up, particularly in the developing countries of the Asia Pacific and Latin America.There is an increasing trend of urbanization observed in these regions, which has resulted in higher growth rate for the residential construction market, in comparison to the developed markets.



The increasing need for renovation, remodeling, and maintenance further leads to a growing need for LVT in the residential segment.



In terms of both value and volume, the Asia Pacific luxury vinyl tiles (LVT) flooring market is projected to account for a major market share during the forecast period.

In terms of value, the Asia Pacific region is projected to dominate the LVT flooring market during the forecast period due to the increasing demand from countries such as China, Australia, India, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia.Increasing demand in these countries is due to the rising growth opportunities in the construction industry.



The increasing number of new housing units and huge investments in the infrastructural sector are factors that are also projected to drive the market growth.



The LVT flooring market comprises major manufacturers such as Mohawk Industries (US), Tarkett (France), Forbo (Switzerland), Shaw Industries, Inc. (US), and Interface (US.



