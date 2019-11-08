G market in aviation is projected to grow from USD 0.5 billion in 2021 to USD 3.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 52.7%

Increasing demand for predictive and condition-based maintenance through data shared by connected aircraft across the globe is driving the market growth. 5G market in aviation is projected to grow from USD 0.

5 billion in 2021 to USD 3.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 52.7% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as an increase in the demand for predictive, prescriptive, and condition-based maintenance through data shared by connected aircraft, growing demand for a better flight experience and the need for fast internet connectivity in aircraft & airports. However, huge investments involved in the development of 5G infrastructure is limiting the overall growth of the market.



Based on end-use, 5G infrastructure for airport segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2021

Based on end-use, 5G infrastructure for airport is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall market in 2021. The 5G infrastructure for aircraft segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the various applications of 5G in flight as well as passenger drone operations, such as real-time monitoring and in-flight entertainment.



Based on technology, the enhanced mobile broadband segment estimated to account for the major market share in 2021

eMBB is an evolution to the existing 4G network and can also be termed as the initial phase of 5G services. Prominent applications involved with eMBB include in-flight entertainment, real-time air traffic alerts, real-time video streaming, games with 3D and 4K resolutions, and high-speed internet access for latent-free cloud access. There is a growing demand for better flight experience, which, in turn, is fueling the demand for eMBB technology in the 5G market in aviation.



North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the 5G market in aviation in 2021 North America has a high demand for air travel, and there is tremendous growth in air passenger traffic.The rise in passenger traffic is leading to an increase in demand for good internet connectivity in airports as well as aircraft.



In addition, the rise of connected aircraft and smart airports in this region is boosting the growth of the regional market.

The break-up of profiles of primary participants in the 5G market in aviation: By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20% By Designation: C-Level Executives – 35%, Directors – 25%, and Others – 40% By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, Rest of the World – 5%

Key players in the 5G market in aviation are Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia (Finland), Cisco Systems (US), Panasonic Avionics Corporation (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Gogo LLC (US), Global Eagle Entertainment (US), ONEWEB (US), Aeromobile Communications (UK), Smartsky Networks (US), Inseego Corp (US) and Intelsat (US). These are some of the players providing 5G infrastructure as well as services in various countries across the world. Research Coverage: The market study covers the 5G market in aviation across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as end-use, communication infrastructure, technology, application, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies. Reasons to buy this report: This report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall 5G market in aviation and its subsegments. The report covers the entire ecosystem of the 5G market in the aviation industry and will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

