The temperature management market is projected to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2024 from 2.6 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.2%

during the forecast period. The growth of this market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the subsequent increase in the number of surgical procedures. The growing number of contracts and agreements between market players is also expected to offer growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

However, the high cost of intravascular temperature management systems is restraining the growth of this market.



Patient cooling systems to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Patient cooling systems are expected to witness the highest growth in the temperature management market, by product, during the forecast period.Patient cooling systems are used to cool a patient‘s body in emergency situations, such as cardiac arrests, strokes, and myocardial infarction.



Factors such as the increasing adoption of intravascular cooling and the high demand for patient cooling systems in emergency medical conditions, such as traumatic brain injury (TBI), strokes, and cardiac arrests are supporting the growth of the patient cooling systems segment.



Acute care is the fastest-growing application segment of the temperature management market during the forecast period

The acute care segment is expected to register the highest growth in the temperature management market during the forecast period.Acute care encompasses specialized care and the support given to patients during emergencies or after undergoing surgeries in hospitals.



The increasing number of surgical procedures performed, growth in the geriatric population, and the increasing number of product launches are supporting the growth of this application segment.



Orthopedic surgery segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The orthopedic surgery segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The growing number of knee and hip replacement procedures, rising prevalence of arthritis, and the increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders are the key factors responsible for the growth of the orthopedic surgery segment in the temperature management market.



Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest share of this market, followed by Europe.The large share of this regional segment is mainly due to the large volume of surgical procedures performed in North American countries.



The Asia Pacific market, on the other hand, is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. A number of factors, such as the developing healthcare infrastructure, growing medical tourism, and government initiatives to increase the affordability of healthcare services are supporting the growth of the temperature management market in the Asia Pacific.



The temperature management market comprises major players such as 3M Company (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Smiths Medical (US), Stryker (US), and ZOLL Medical (Japan). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the temperature management market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



