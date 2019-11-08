The pregnancy detection kits market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 5.9% during the forecast period, 2019

2024. - The factors driving the market growth include an increase in unplanned pregnancies, rise in disposable income, along with the changing lifestyles, and growing literacy rates. - The unplanned pregnancy rate in the United States is significantly higher than in any other developed country.

According to a 2017 report from the Guttmacher Institute in the United States, it is estimated that 52% of unintended pregnancies result from couples not using any contraceptives, 43% result from inconsistent or incorrect contraceptive use, and only 5% result from contraceptive failure.

- Almost 44% pregnancies in Europe and 38% in Asia are unplanned, leading to high demand for pregnancy detection kits. The rate of unplanned pregnancies have been increasing worldwide. Pregnancy detection kit is one of the primary and easy ways for women to check if they are pregnant or not. Thus, the demand for pregnancy detection kits is expected to increase in the future.

- However, pregnancy detection kits are not accessible to women in low-income countries. Easy-to-use, highly accurate dip-strip tests can be purchased from manufacturers for less than ten cents.

- In several countries pregnancy tests are sold to women at a 2000% markup or more, making them prohibitively expensive. Furthermore, in low-income countries, pregnancy test kits are not readily available and the lack of awareness along with a low literacy rate of women further restricts the sale of pregnancy kits in these countries.

- Thus, factors, such as lack of awareness, lack of availability of pregnancy test kits, and high price of pregnancy kits, are likely to impede the growth of the market studied



As per the scope of this report, pregnancy test kits are medical devices that are used to diagnose the possibility of pregnancy in females. The device detects the amount of hCG (Human Chorionic Gonadotrophin), which increases in amount during the early stages of pregnancy in the body.



The human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) blood test is a quantitative test that measures the level of hCG hormone present in a sample of the blood; hCG is a hormone produced in the female body during pregnancy. During the course of pregnancy, the cells in the developing placenta produce hCG. The placenta in the sacs nourishes the egg after it is fertilized and attaches to the uterine wall. The hCG hormone is first detected in the female blood sample about 11 days after conception, and the level of hCG continues to double after 48 to 72 hours. Once they reach the peak- which occurs around 8 to 11 weeks after conception - the hCG levels decline and then remain stable for the rest of the pregnancy. This HCG test is performed to confirm the pregnancy, determine the age of the fetus, diagnose a potential miscarriage, and diagnose an abnormal pregnancy. Therefore, due to the growth of planned and unplanned pregnancies, HCG tests are recommended by doctors, which helps to drive the global market.



North America dominates the pregnancy detection kits market, due to the growing awareness regarding pregnancy detection kits and the growing expenditure on personal care products. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow tremendously during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, such as a rise in disposable income in developing economies, well-established distribution channel, and growing awareness regarding pregnancy product through strong family planning activities conducted by government organizations.



The pregnancy detection kits market is highly competitive and consists of a number of players. Companies, like Abbott Laboratories, Cardinal Health, Church & Dwight, Germaine Laboratories, Kent Pharmaceuticals, Piramal Enterprises, Prestige Brands Holdings, Procter & Gamble Co., Quidel Corporation, and SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics, among others, hold the substantial market share in the pregnancy detection kits market.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.