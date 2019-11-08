The hospital acquired infection control market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.3%

during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include the increase in hospital stay due to chronic diseases and surgeries, a rise in the incidences of different types of hospital-acquired infections, and innovative technologies implemented in devices that control infection.

Hospital-acquired infections are usually caused by pathogens which spread at a very fast rate in the body. Due to the patients’ weak immune system and poor conditions in a hospital, the infections spread at a greater speed than the normal infections. These infections are treated by taking antibiotics, by following a proper and healthy diet, and by encouraging the natural healing process. The infection can be prevented by keeping the hospital facility premises clean. The most common type of hospital-acquired infections is a urinary tract infection. The increase in incidences of different types of hospital-acquired infections, innovative technologies implemented in devices that control infection, awareness regarding the use of personalized medicines, and cost-effective drugs to treat hospital-acquired infections are some of the factors that are driving the growth of this market.



Hospital acquired infections are also called nosocomial infections and are acquired in hospitals and other healthcare facilities. These infections can occur up to 48 hours after hospital admission or up to three days after discharge or up to 30 days after an operation or in a healthcare facility when the patient was admitted for reasons other than infection.



Disinfectant is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Product Type



Disinfection is referred to a process which eliminates many or all pathogenic microorganisms, except the bacterial spores from inanimate objects. This is accomplished by the use of liquid chemicals or wet pasteurization. The efficiency of disinfection is affected by several factors, each of which may limit the efficacy of the process. Some of the factors which have been shown to affect disinfection efficacy are the earlier cleaning of the object, the organic load on the item, the type and level of microbial impurity, the physical configuration of the object (e.g., crevices, hinges, and lumens), the concentration of an exposure time to the germicide, and the pH and temperature of the disinfection process. The US FDA (Food and Drug Administration) maintains a list of high-level disinfectants that can be used to reprocess heat-sensitive medical devices, such as flexible endoscopes.



North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), even though significant progress has been made in stopping some healthcare-associated infection types from spreading, there is still much more work to be done. On any given day, in the United States, around one in 31 hospital patients has at least one healthcare-associated infection. North America, especially the United States and Canada, has made significant progress toward the collective goal of abolishing these HAIs, and as a result, healthcare in this region has become safer now than it was even 10 years ago. Building upon this success and continuing toward the elimination of hospital-acquired infections is critical and this has contributed to the largest market share of North America.



The hospital acquired infection control market is highly competitive and consists of several players. Companies like 3M Company, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Belimed AG, Biomerieux Sa, Cantel Medical, Ethicon, Getinge Group, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Sterigenics International LLC, and Steris Corporation, among others, hold the substantial market share in the hospital acquired infection control market.



