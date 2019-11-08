Laboratory Filtration Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)

Market Overview The global demand for laboratory filtration has grown significantly in the past two decades. Clinical laboratories are representing an area of healthcare which is always undergoing some major changes because of technological advancements.

Many new laboratory filtrations have been introduced as the result of both research and fundamental pathogenesis of diseases and the development of new methods in themselves. In clinical laboratories, cost savings have been frequently realized by the consolidation of laboratory sections with the establishment of central core laboratories. Also, laboratory professionals are also trained to concentrate on the technical performance and on the achievement and maintenance of the highest quality test results generated in laboratories. Thus rising usage of filtration techniques in clinical laboratories is spurring the growth of the market.



As per the scope of this report, Laboratory Filtration is one of the most important techniques used in laboratories for deriving precise results. Laboratory filtration devices have enormous applications in research practices that are performed in various organizations, including R&D laboratories, academic institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, food industries, and many more.



Microfiltration is Expected to Hold Largest Share of Global Laboratory Filtration Market, Over the forecast period



Microfiltration dominated the global Laboratory Filtration market as they are widely used for cold sterilization of API and enzymes and also for the separation of solid-liquid phases in the various industries. Chemical resistance and high thermal stability are the main factors for increasing the adoption of microfiltration in the market.



North America Region Holds the Largest Market Share of Laboratory Filtration Market



North America dominates the Laboratory Filtration market due to the presence of key filtration product manufacturers, the establishment of well-developed laboratories and the increasing government funding for the basic research. Furthermore, the US is the leader in pharmaceutical-related R&D. According to the statistics of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association (PhRMA), United States-based companies conduct over half the world’s R&D in pharmaceuticals. The presence of R&D bases of major pharmaceutical and biotech companies, and prominent research and academic institutes, which are the key consumers of filtration products, making North America, the largest market for the laboratory filtration products.



The market competition is set to intensify as several key players are focusing on the expansion of their Laboratory Filtration portfolio through acquisition and collaboration with companies. The Laboratory Filtration market is expected to open up several opportunities for new players as well as currently established market leaders.



