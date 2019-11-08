The global pediatric vaccine market is expected to register 11.7% CAGR during the forecast period 2019

2024. The growth of the pediatric vaccines market is attributed due to the rising burden of chronic disease with the importance and awareness of immunization, technological advancements in vaccines, an increase in the government and non-government funding in R&D.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pediatric Vaccines Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05826232/?utm_source=GNW



As immunization plays a significant role in modern medicine, there are several international programs for children, which may vary based on the disease. However, these programs are primarily driving the demand for the pediatric vaccines market.

There are several chronic diseases among children, which make them further susceptible to severe manifestations and complications with chronic diseases, For example, diseases, such as allergic, cardiorespiratory, hematologic, metabolic, and renal disorders, among others, lead to an increased risk of developing influenza, varicella, and pneumococcal infection. The parental understanding regarding these complications and immunization benefits is also required to raise awareness regarding pediatric vaccines. The television, by far, is the most common source of information, followed by health professionals, newspapers, and magazines. The uptake of pediatric vaccination has improved through community-based vaccination program, which communicates the benefits and effectiveness of vaccines, hence promoting the growth of the pediatric vaccines market.

Furthermore, government initiatives, like Vaccines for Children Program, provides vaccines to children who lack health insurance or cannot afford the cost of vaccination, which is funded by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and approved by the Office of Management and Budget.



Scope of the Report

As per the scope of the report, pediatric vaccines are vaccines that stimulate the body’s immune response, in order to prevent a specific disease in children.



Key Market Trends

The Conjugate Vaccine Segment, under Technology, is Expected to Grow at the Fastest Rate, during the Forecast Period



The conjugate vaccine segment held a maximum share in 2018, and is likely to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period, due to the increasing prevalence of pneumococcal and meningococcal infections, and rise in the awareness regarding the prevention of infection, by government initiatives.



The North American Region Holds the Largest Market Share of the Pediatric Vaccines Market and is Projected to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period



North America is expected to be the primary region for the pediatric vaccines market, over the forecast period. The scheduled children immunization programs under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), high funding, wide commercial availability of vaccines, and the awareness in society regarding vaccines contribute to the sustained growth in the United States. In Canada, the vaccination schedule for infants and children are regularly updated by the Government of Canada, in collaboration with the Canadian Nursing Coalition for Immunization (CNCI) and the Canadian Immunization Committee (CIC). The well-structured healthcare services boost the growth of the pediatric vaccines market in North America.



Competitive Landscape

The pediatric vaccines market consists of several major players, including GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, etc. The companies are implementing certain strategic initiatives, such as mergers, new product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships, which help them in strengthening their market position.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- Report customization as per the client’s requirements

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05826232/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.