Summary South America has the highest number of planned and announced floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) additions globally between 2019 and 2025, with 27 projects.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Q4 2019 Global FPSO Industry Outlook - South America Spearheads Global FPSO Deployments" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05826430/?utm_source=GNW

This is followed by Africa, Asia and Europe with a respective 15, eight and seven FPSOs. 67 planned and announced FPSOs that are expected to start operations by 2025. Of these, 25 are planned projects while 42 are early-stage announced FPSOs that are undergoing conceptual studies and are expected to be approved for development.



Brazil holds the majority share of global FPSO projects, with 21 planned and announced additions by 2025.This is followed by Angola with five FPSOs, and the UK and Nigeria with four each, which are expected to come online by 2025.



In South America, 27 planned and announced FPSOs are expected to start operations by 2025.Among these, 14 are planned and 13 are announced FPSOs.



Brazil leads the region with 21 planned and announced projects, followed by Guyana and the Falkland Islands with three each.



In Africa, 15 planned and announced FPSOs are expected to come online across seven countries by 2025.Among these, two are planned and 13 are announced.



Angola leads the region with five FPSOs, followed by Nigeria with four.In Asia, eight planned and announced FPSOs are expected to start operations by 2025.



Malaysia and India lead with two each, followed by Vietnam, China, Timor-Leste and Indonesia with one each.



Europe has seven planned and announced FPSOs expected to start operations during the forecast period.The UK leads with four upcoming FPSOs, followed by Norway and Cyprus with two and one upcoming, respectively.



In North America, Mexico leads the region with three FPSOs, while the US and Canada have one upcoming FPSO each expected to start operations during the outlook period.



The report “Q4 2019 Global FPSO Industry Outlook - South America Spearheads Global FPSO Deployments” helps in building business strategies based on most up to date information available on the planned and announced FPSO projects globally



Scope

- Count of FPSOs that were brought online from 2012 to 2018 by key regions globally

- Outlook of FPSOs that would be brought online by 2025 by key countries and operators in a region

- Details of major planned and announced FPSOs globally up to 2025

- Recent developments and contracts of FPSOs by key regions, wherever available



Reasons to buy

- Obtain the most up to date information available on the planned and announced FPSO projects globally

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong FPSO data

- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about planned and announced FPSOs globally

- Assess your competitor’s planned and announced FPSOs and crude and natural gas production capacities

- Be informed about recent developments and contracts in the global FPSO industry

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05826430/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.