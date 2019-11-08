Ovulation Predictors Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Ovulation Predictors Market

The latest report by DataM Intelligence states that the global ovulation predictors market is expected to grow at a reasonably good rate in the foreseeable future. The study would help in understanding the market size and distribution in the context of different regions and various other factors. It would also help in understanding the various market driving factors and challenges facing the market. It would entail various risks and rewards associated with investing in the ovulation predictors market. Ovulation predictors are urine based tests which are used to determine the impending ovulation cycle. They work by detecting the hormone LH.

The demand for high efficacy and low cost in the case of ovulation prediction has given rise to the global ovulation predictors market. There is also a high preference for reliable and efficient ovulation predictors in the market. The ovulation predictors are also easy to use and low cost as compared to fertility monitors and other similar products in the same segment which make them the easiest and most preferable option in the global ovulation predictor market. Owing to the increasingly liberal world, family planning has become important and hence it has led to the growth of the global ovulation predictor market. However, the incorrect results shown by the tests when used by older female consumers and women who use fertility drugs prove to be the biggest hindrance faced by the global ovulation predictors market.

Market Segmentation:

The global ovulation predictors market is segmented on the basis of test type, end users and product type. The global ovulation predictors market is segmented on the basis of test type as urine based ovulation test and saliva based ovulation test. The global ovulation predictors market is segmented on the basis of end user as hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, home care, and others. The global ovulation predictors market is segmented on the basis of product type as coloration ovulation products and digital ovulation products. Currently, ovulation predictors are the leading products in the fertility test market.

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, the global ovulation predictors market is divided as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America, Middle East and Africa. The global ovulation predictors market is expected to be dominated by North America due to higher acceptance of the tests and also awareness regarding planned pregnancy. Europe is expected to be the second most opportune market for ovulation predictors due to the rising use of fertility monitoring devices for contraception. However, the growth of ovulation predictors market is expected to be slow in less developed countries owing to less awareness and less education among the population.

Industry News:

October 2019: Two female entrepreneurs launched a new at home pregnancy test or ovulation predictor called Stix which is expected to provide a more discreet experience. The product was launched on 15th September. Stix costs $13 for a two pack, or $10.79 with a subscription and it reports a 99% accuracy on its tests.

