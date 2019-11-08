Ad Network Software Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Trends, Applications & Growth Opportunities - Analysis to 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Report On-“Ad Network Software Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Growth, Forecast 2024”

Ad Network Software Market 2019

Market Overview

An advertising network is usually run or managed by intermediary company that acts as a dealer or negotiator between the advertisers who want to purchase inventories and publishers who want to host ads. The Ad network software functions to aggregate the ad supplies from the publishers and matches it with the advertiser’s demand. The online ad network software is gaining grounds for the past few years replacing the traditional media networks by enabling targeting, tracking, and reporting of impressions in ways that are not possible with analog media alternatives.

The ad network market is huge and ever geowing resulting in many new players entering the market. Acquisition of ad networks by larger companies that are expanding their market presence has become quite common. Currently, there are many ad networks worldwide and the landscape is changing almost every day. Ad networking enables more targeted advertising which is more effective and profitable. Ad networks serve as a bridge between the ad campaign management and publisher ad management software. With both sets of software needed to integrate with ad network software.

Ad networking software tools provide services such as digital advertising solutions that allow publishers to serve all ads from one place, deploy video and native ads, manage ad sales. The global Ad network software market report analyses the rapid growth of the ad networking software tools which help connect customers, publishers, and marketers and provide end-to-end advertising management platforms. The report also points towards the key players which are focusing on providing open-source ad serving software for online ad serving, campaign management, performance, tracking, and reporting.

Market Segmentation

The ad networking market is scaling up every day. Based on the type of ad network software, the market can be segmented into cloud-based and web-based software. Cloud-based networking software solutions help advertisers and publishers to manage, track and optimize the ad inventory. On the other hand, web-based online advertising ad networking entails embedding an advertisement into a web page. It is intended to attract traffic to a website by linking it to the website of the advertisers. Whereas, based on the application, the ad network software market can be segmented into SMEs and large enterprises who are actively taking or providing services in the market.

Regional Overview

In the world of connectivity, the regional market is spread among countries like China, Japan, India, Mexico, Russia, UK, Korea, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, South Africa, Colombia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, U.S., Argentina, Nigeria and region of Southeast Asia. As the internet is evolving, so are the advertising networking methods. A new form of ad network software marketplace is arising, in the countries around the world, which in turn is slowly phasing out the traditional ad networking marketplace. Regions like North America are the major contributors in providing a major market share in the ad network software business.

Industry News

The Washington Post has launched a Real-Time Automated Ad Network called Zeus Prime. It has partnered with buy-side demand Polar to build the ad-buying user interface. In other news reports, two Israeli- founded ad tech startups, Taboola and Outbrain have announced a merger to create a US$2 billion company.

