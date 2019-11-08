Dental Biomaterials Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Dental Biomaterials Market

Natural or synthetic products that are specially designed to be used for restorative and preventive dentistry are called dental biomaterials. These products can be used for either fractured teeth, decayed or damaged teeth. The products designed are highly efficient with a high success rate in both oral treatment and prevention. The biomaterials introduced promote tissue regeneration and are used to replace missing or damaged tooth tissues. The World Health Organization, WHO characterizes dental disorders as a major public issue in both developing and developed countries worldwide.

Oral diseases are noncommunicable and the most common diseases are severe periodontitis in adults, untreated caries in both permanent and deciduous teeth. In the year 2015, the age-standardized prevalence rates of these oral diseases were 34.1%, 7.8%, and 7.4% respectively. The preferred choice of dentists to restructure and further prevent any damage to both the teeth and gums was dental biomaterials. The versatility and wide range of diseases that can be cured make biomaterials the logical choice for dentists.

The report published on the global dental biomaterials market is a comprehensive analysis of the global market according to the market share and the market volume. By identifying the different subsegments of the market, the structure of the industry can be clearly understood. Competitive developments that can play a major role in influencing the market like acquisitions, agreements, new product launches, and expansions are discussed in detail. It is a valuable source of information to people and organizations who are interested in the market.

Market Segmentation

The global dental biomaterials market can be divided into different market segments according to the different products available, the different types in the market, and the different applications that each product can be used for.

Market split based on the product: Based on the product that is manufactured the different types are as follows:

• Bone graft materials

• Dental membranes

• Soft-tissue regeneration products

• Others

Market split according to type: According to the type of material that is used to manufacture the product they are:

• Metallic

• Ceramic

• Dental biomaterials

Market split according to application: Based on the applications that the various products can be used for, they are divided into:

• Implantology

• Periodontology

• Prosthodontics

• Orthodontics

• Others

Regional Analysis

The report published on the global dental biomaterials market forecasts the market size for the year 2018 to the year 2026 concerning the different regions around the world. These regions include Africa, the Middle East, North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe and certain important countries in each of these different regions. The sales channels that are used, distributors, customers and the various research findings along with the conclusions are given in the report. Asia-Pacific region is the most likely to expand at a significant annual growth rate during the forecast period due to an increase in the geriatric population with missing teeth.

Industry News

Researchers at the University of Birmingham have developed a new technique to 3-D print soft materials like collagen and gels. The new technique creates materials that can be used to repair defects in the body and the manufacture of artificial medical implants. The new technique, Suspended Layer Additive Manufacturing, utilizes a polymer-based hydrogel to create a self-healing gel.



