Summary “Global: Clothing & Footwear - Athleisure, 2018-2023” provides data for historic and forecast athleisure sales globally, and also includes regional analysis, athleisure growth by region, major athleisure brands and their strategies.

In addition, it analyses the key trends influencing athleisure market.



The global athleisure market is forecast to rise 9.0% in 2019, reaching US$414bn and a 19.9% share of the total clothing & footwear market, up from 17.6% in 2014. The Americas is the largest athleisure region with a share of 39.9%, but this is forecast to dwindle over the next five years as volume growth slows and spend in Asia outpaces all other regions



Scope

- Healthier lifestyles and more fashionable activewear drive market to reach $570bn in 2023

- Consumer uptake of athleisure trend in Asia accelerates growth in forecast period

- Technical sportswear still outperforms core apparel, but fashion element and versatility of athleisure leads to higher growth

- APAC overtakes Europe to become second largest region as international and domestic brands seek customer acquisition opportunities and boost spend per head

- Opportunity in Eastern Europe as volume growth becomes tougher in western markets



Reasons to buy

- Gain a comprehensive knowledge on the Global Athleisure market

- Investigate current and forecast behavior trends in Athleisure category to identify the best opportunities to exploit

- Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in the Athleisure market

- Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing key consumer and technology trends influencing the Athleisure market

- Analyze the recommended actions to align your marketing strategies with the crucial trends influencing consumer behavior

- Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in Global Athleisure market

