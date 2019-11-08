Summary China, with it’s planned and announced (new-build) terminals, is set to drive most of the liquids storage capacity growth in Asia and Oceania. The country is expected to account for 59% of the regions’ total capacity growth between 2019 and 2023.

China is likely to have a new-build liquids storage capacity of 22.3 million cubic meters (mmcm) by 2023.



In China, 10 planned and two announced liquids storage terminals are expected to start operations during the forecast period. The Zhanjiang IV terminal, which is expected to start operations in 2022, will have the highest liquids storage capacity among all the terminals with 7.0 mmcm.



Following China, Indonesia is the second highest contributor to the liquids storage capacity growth in Asia and Oceania with a new-build capacity of 6.1 mmcm by 2023. Of the total capacity, 4.5 mmcm is likely to come from early-stage announced projects and the rest is from planned terminals.



India is the third-highest contributor to the liquids storage capacity growth in Asia and Oceania. The country is expected to witness start of operations of 18 planned and announced liquids storage terminals by 2023 with a total capacity of 3.3 mmcm. Mandvi will have the highest liquids storage capacity of 0.8 mmcm. It is expected to start operations in 2022.



The report “Liquids Storage Industry Outlook in Asia and Oceania to 2023 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Terminals” is a comprehensive report providing information on storage terminals that store crude oil, petroleum products, and chemicals in Asia and Oceania. The report provides terminal name, operator name, commodity stored and storage capacity for all active, planned, announced, and decommissioned liquids storage terminals in the region by country for the period 2013-2023.



Planned and announced (new-build) storage terminals capacity additions and existing capacity expansions by key countries in Asia and Oceania were also included.The report also provides capital expenditure outlook by key countries, year on year, from 2019 to 2023.



Further the report also offers recent developments and latest awarded contracts at country level, wherever available.



Scope

- Updated information on all active, planned and announced liquids storage terminals in Asia and Oceania

- Provides liquids storage capacity data from 2013 to 2018, outlook up to 2023

- Provides key details such as terminal name, operator name, commodity type, terminal status for all active, planned and announced liquids storage terminals in Asia and Oceania

- Provides new-build capital expenditure outlook by year and by key countries till 2023

- Latest developments and contracts related to liquids storage terminals, wherever available



Reasons to buy

- Obtain the most up to date information available on active, planned and announced liquids storage terminals in Asia and Oceania

- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the region’s liquids storage industry

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and outlook of liquids storage capacity data

- Assess key liquids storage terminals data of your competitors

