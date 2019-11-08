Global Adhesives & Sealants Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Wise.Guy.

Adhesives & Sealants help to hold two surfaces together. Adhesives are designed to bind and grip two surfaces at a cellular level. Sealants are polymers and are designed to close any opening or gap between surfaces to prevent any penetration. Sealants are available in a paste-like consistency when applied fills the gap which is otherwise difficult to seal with adhesives or any other material. Sealants are applied for assembling of portable electronic devices. Adhesives are often used as a bonding agent for assembling or manufacturing of electronic devices.

Adhesives bind at a cellular level and Sealants have a tight molecular structure. Sealants have high flexibility and low strength whereas Adhesives bind two surfaces strongly. Adhesives have high strength and durability. Sealants have higher elongation capacity than Adhesives. Sealants help to seal joints or assemblies and should be resistant to the environment to retain the bond. Sealants are formulated with an elastomer to provide flexibility and elongation. To preserve the bonding Sealants need to have a low shrinkage feature. Sealants keep the moisture in or out of the components.

Adhesives are widely used for the purpose to avoid stitching and getting the wound closed quickly. They lower the risk of infection or bleeding. Sealants help to protect devices from harmful leakage. The demand for Adhesives & Sealants is growing in the electronics manufacturing unit. The market will boost due to the reliability and production efficiencies provided by Adhesives & Sealants to the mobile manufacturing unit. Adhesives & Sealants are vastly used in Medical Devices. Adhesives & Sealants provides reliable and quality performance and is taking the market ahead.

Key Player:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M, Evonik Industries AG, Dow Corning Corporation, H.B. Fuller

Segmentation:

By type, Global Adhesives market in the section – Hot Melt, Waterborne, Pressure Sensitive, Solvent Based, and others. By type, Global Sealants market in the section – Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic Latex, Butyl, and others. By application, Global Adhesives & Sealants market in the section – Mobile Phones & Tablets, Medical Devices, Hard Disc Drives, and others. Sealants are used often in the Medical Devices to prevent harmful leakage in both humans and devices. Medical Sealants are used in o-rings and gaskets. They offer high reliability and efficiency. Adhesives create a strong bond in the manufacturing of surgical instruments. They stick rubber bumpers to walking sticks or crutches.

Regional Analysis:

Europe and North America’s Adhesives & Sealants market achieves growth with the increasing number of mobile device manufacturing unit. The manufacturing process of smartphone and tablets need a huge amount of Adhesives & Sealants to complete the process and this demand will propel the market further. Adhesives & Sealants safeguard against the moisture and allows high protection to the devices. South America’s Adhesives & Sealants market exhibits growth as they are vastly used in the medical devices manufacturing unit. They do not require holes and acts as a seal by joining the material. Asia-Pacific (APAC) Adhesives & Sealants market to bloom with its subsequent increasing requirement in medical devices and the manufacturing of mobile devices.

Industry News:

October 24, 2019. The Momentive Performance Materials Inc., the manufacturer, and licensee of the GE Sealants & Adhesives group of products has introduced its latest GE-branded Siliconized Acrylic Latex caulks and sealants line that provides long-lasting protection to paint projects. The market will find them in different sizes and colors with great quality.

Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Market Size by Regions

5 North America Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Revenue by Countries

8 South America Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue by Countries

10 Global Market Segment by Type

11 Global Market Segment by Application

12 Global Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)



