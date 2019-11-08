Automotive Camera Monitoring System (CMS) Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

New Report on Global Automotive Camera Monitoring System (CMS) Market 2019 Edition

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Automotive Camera Monitoring System (CMS) Industry

Market Overview

Automotive camera monitoring system (CMS) refers to the digital camera-enabled display unit in order to assist the driver or the inmates to get a view of the surroundings of the vehicle. This is useful mainly in parking assistance and proximity checking to avoid bumping into objects. The automotive camera monitoring system (CMS) also works as an added security feature and help give an extended viewing area. The main components of these systems include a camera, a monitor for viewing the camera image or live feed video.

The image processing pipeline that is in place to connect the camera to the display forms an integral part of the automotive camera monitoring system (CMS). The input unit that includes the camera is placed on a strategic location like the rear end or hood, with the display unit on the dashboard. The component specifications vary from company to company and are mainly outsourced by automotive companies. While present in the higher-end models, the automotive camera monitoring system (CMS) is making its presence even in the lower sections of the consumer models and commercial vehicle variants.

The report on the global automotive camera monitoring system (CMS) market studies the market volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. With the study on the market at a global level, the report presents the estimated market size by analyzing the data from previous years and giving prospects. The market data has been taken from the period from 2014 to 2019 and the automotive camera monitoring system (CMS) market forecast has been provided up to the year 2025.

Market Segmentation

The market data has been classified based on the key segments to help better understand the market functioning and component performance. The comparison study based on the production growth rates and consumption has been given for each of the market segments. Automotive camera monitoring system (CMS) market segments by type:

Wireless Camera Monitoring System - uses wireless technology such as Bluetooth, RF, and IR to connect the input and output or display modules.

Wired Camera Monitoring System - the components are connected via a physical electrical connection that runs through the interiors of the chassis.

Market segments by application (vehicle classes that use these systems):

Passenger Cars - used for personal use and are privately owned.

Commercial Vehicles - used by fleet management and car-as-a-service companies.

Regional Overview

The geographical segments in the automotive camera monitoring system (CMS) market report cover the key regions in the global market which include North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, and India among others. The production, apparent consumption, and the data regarding the imports and exports for each of the above-mentioned regions have been included in this report. The competitive landscape, industry chain, and the future and historical data categorized according to the regions, applications, and types are included in the comprehensive analysis. The growth rate of the different segments region-wise along with the price, revenue, and production analysis is presented in the automotive camera monitoring system (CMS) market report.

Industry News

Hyundai Mobis, the parts and service unit for South Korean automobile giants Hyundai Motor Company, Genesis Motors, and Kia Motors, is working to develop components for futuristic designs and has announced the first camera monitoring system for automobiles in the country. The innovative and futuristic system involves camera-enabled sensors on the sides of a car to replace the side-view mirrors.

