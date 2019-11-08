Cloud Computing in Education Sector Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Wise.Guy.

Educational institutes are focusing on developing advanced infrastructure to provide quality education. Using cloud computing in the education sector makes this possible since it allows for additional investments in education. It enables schools and universities to update their infrastructure without increasing capital investment and reduces staff expenses. The upkeep of such an infrastructure is done by a third-party, which reduces the IT staff burden.

The growing demand for cloud computing, mobile computing, and big data also contribute to the growing cloud computing in the education sector market. Further, with cloud computing, schools can track learner performance and key improvement areas using business intelligence software. Mobile learning is another benefit that comes from adopting cloud computing. With the increased use of mobile devices like iPods, tablets, Kindle, and smartphones, enabling learning on these devices can allow students to access study material anywhere. Data sharing between students and from student to teacher and vice versa is also easier with mobile learning, thus helping manage data load.

Segmentation

The global cloud computing in the education sector market can be segmented by service and user type. The popular cloud services include Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS). Of these, SaaS has seen the highest consumption owing to its ease of use and data scaling features. It reduces the manual administrative work that comes with the new crop of students coming in every year. SaaS has been installed by most education institutes that use cloud computing, thus driving the overall market share.

The primary users of cloud computing in the education sector include K-12 and higher education. Cloud computing has been popularly adopted in institutes offering higher education to make it easier for learners to attend class and submit assignments. K-12 is an emerging sector in cloud computing, with many schools adopting the shift to cloud, and this trend is expected to go up.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific see the most use of cloud computing in the education sector. North America has the most substantial contribution to the market share, with over 55% institutes in the region migrating to the cloud. This hike is due to the availability of funds to provide a better quality of education and the prevalence of advanced technology. Europe is the second-largest market for cloud computing.

The Asia Pacific is an emerging market in cloud computing in the education sector. India, China, and Japan have seen the most demand owing to the growing demand for quality education and the availability of investment opportunities in the sector.

Industry News

Industry leaders are adopting advanced technologies to get an edge over the competition. Some other strategies adopted by market players include mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and agreements with other software companies.

For instance, D2L, or Desire to Learn, is among the top cloud computing platform for K-12, higher education, and corporate customers. Their innovation, quality, and high availability is the reason for the growing demand for D2L.

