Digital English Language Learning Market 2019 Industry Growth, Share, Trends, Demand, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

According to a report found on the Wise Guy Reports (WGR), the global digital English language learning market is expected to register a healthy growth. The growing population of English learners is noted to be the primary factor that is likely to boost the growth of the market. The increase in number of internet service provider and data usage made affordable is likely to promote market growth, worldwide. The availability of numerous IT solutions to foster effective learning can also intensify the market growth. The deep penetration of digitalization has made distant learning easy. Thereby, the global market is likely to escalate in the coming time. Other factors such as higher number of people enrolling for English learning course and institutes adopting for digital teaching solutions are likely to fuel the market growth. The growth of the market can also be attributed to the growing number of companies providing digital learning solutions.

Segmental Outline

The digital English language learning market has been segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the worldwide market has been segmented into Cloud based and On-premise. The rapid expansion of the cloud-based segment can be attributed to the early adoption of advanced technologies across multiple business fields. By application, the global market has been segmented into Non-academic and Academic. The deep penetration of e-learning in the education sector to promote smart learning is expected to prompt market growth. The non-academic segment is likely to expand in the foreseeable future owing to the growing passion for learning English language among people.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The in-depth analysis of the digital English language learning market based on specific regions helps in the identification of its growth widows. By region, the market has been analyzed across United States, Southeast Asia, India, China, Europe, Japan, and Central and South America. The market in North America is expected to register healthy growth. The presence of firm technical base and early adoption of innovative learning solutions is likely to bolster the regional digital English language learning market. In Europe, the market is poised to generate high revenue owing to the rise in adoption of digital learning solutions. In the Asia Pacific region, as the concept of smart cities turns into reality, smart classrooms are observed to be its prominent wing. In addition, the need for learning English language among a large number of people is growing. These factors are boosting the adoption of digital English learning solutions. Hence, the APAC market is expected to surge in the near future.

Market Key Players

Listed here are some strong contenders in the global digital English language learning market. They are;

Berlitz Languages, LearnCube, Sanako Corporation, Pearson ELT, inlingua, McGraw-Hill Education, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, OKpanda, Onwards Learning, Rosetta Stone, EF Education First, Transparent Language, Voxy, and Oxford University Press. The intensifying competition among them is likely to gain the market. Parallelly, joint efforts made by these companies are likely to push the growth of the global market.

