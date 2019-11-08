Ecobank fighting against Non-Communicable Diseases in Togo as it marks the 7th Edition of Ecobank Day

Ecobank (www.Ecobank.com) in collaboration with the World Health Organization in Togo, and the Ministry of Health and Public Hygiene through its National Program for the Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), will carry out prevention activities against NCDs this Saturday, November 9th on the 7th Edition of the Ecobank Day.

Ecobank Day is a day annually in which the Ecobank Group and its employees give back to the communities in the 33 countries where it operates. Ecobank is committed to various causes to better address the challenges facing the continent, with the aim of bringing real change to Africa. Over the next three years, Ecobank has decided to support the awareness and prevention of NCDs, the leading cause of death in the world and in Africa. Some examples of these life threatening NCDs are cardiovascular diseases (e.g. heart attacks or strokes), all cancers, respiratory diseases (e.g. asthma), diabetes, and mental and neurological health conditions (including depression and dementia).

Customers, members of civil society, communities are invited to join Ecobank employees by participating under the theme: "Together for Better Health". This year, Ecobank is putting special focus on breast and cervical cancer, a public health priority in Togo, which if not avoided, can destroy the bedrock of families.

Ade Ayeyemi, Group GCEO, ETI commented “As our home country, which has in the last 34 years warmly welcomed us, we are committed to making sure that we also continue to give back to the community here. We have recognised the importance of raising awareness on NCDs and the need for this to be long-term and continuous. We will therefore continue to work with the Ministry of Health, international organizations and civil society organizations in our awareness campaign.”

Professor Moustafa Mijiyawa, Minister of Health and Public Hygiene added “NCDs represent the second cause of deaths in Togo. 19% of people in Togo aged 15 years and above suffer from hypertension and 2,6% of this same population live with diabetes. We are pleased to partner with Ecobank to raise awareness on NCDS and support the implementation of the National Development Plan, especially the third strategic axis that focuses on consolidating social development and strengthening mechanisms for inclusion”.

Ecobank is organising a 5 km Walk to support awareness on NCDs. The Ecobank Day Walk will kick-off at the Omnisport Stadium in Lomé and end at same place. Simultaneous free screening against non-communicable diseases will also take place in 3 CMS in Lomé (Nyekonakpoe, Tokoin Doumassesse, Adakpamé) and in 7 polyclinics in Aneho, Kpalimé, Atakpamé, Sokode, Kara, Mango and Dapaong . The bank will also give out free mammogram and pap smear vouchers to more than 550 women and take care of 200 pre-cancer diagnosed patients.

Media Contact: Christiane Bossom Group Communications Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Email: groupcorporatecomms@ecobank.com Tél.: +228 22 21 03 03

About Ecobank Day: Ecobank Day was first held in 2013 and has involved Ecobank employees giving up their free time to volunteer and/or fundraise. Each year Ecobank Day has supported worthy causes across each of the Ecobank Group’s 33 countries of operation, and these have included support for orphanages (2018), safer water (2017), ICT education and improving maternal health (2016), children’s education (2015), malaria prevention and control (2014) and community engagement projects (2013).

About Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (‘ETI’ or ‘The Group’): Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (‘ETI’) (www.Ecobank.com) is the parent company of the Ecobank Group, the leading independent pan-African banking group. The Ecobank Group employs over 15,000 people and serves about 20 million customers in the consumer, commercial and corporate banking sectors across 33 African countries. The Group has a banking licence in France and representative offices in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Johannesburg, South Africa; Beijing, China; London, the UK and Dubaï, the United Arab Emirates. The Group offers a full suite of banking products, services and solutions including bank and deposit accounts, loans, cash management, advisory, trade, securities, wealth and asset management. ETI is listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchanges in Lagos, the Ghana Stock Exchange in Accra, and the Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières in Abidjan.

For further information please visit www.Ecobank.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.