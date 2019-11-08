Defense Land Vehicle Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Defense Land Vehicle is a type of vehicle that is used by military forces. It is used for both combat and transportation and consist of armor plate and off-road capabilities. There are different kinds of defense vehicles, such as an armored fighting vehicle, reconnaissance vehicle, military light utility vehicle, military engineering vehicle, military ambulances, electronic warfare vehicles, light rail vehicles, armored trains, and technical vehicles. These are an important part of the whole military systems all across the world, without which carrying out combat operations would’ve been complicated. These vehicles provide safety, security, and other military advantages to the armed forces to carry out important missions.

Recently, governments all across the world have shown concern and invested money in the development of the defense sector that will enhance emerging economies. Most military vehicles have protective gear, sensors amidst other amenities. Many nations are encouraging the manufacturing of lighter, more mobile Defense Land Vehicle that can be deployed quickly and on short notice for future contingency plans and which can be used for a wide array of missions within a limited period of time.

Militaries all over the world intend to get their hands on a series of vehicles that are multi-purposed and have a minimal cost when it comes to operations, maintenance, and training. The sales of the global military vehicles market are expected to remain stable for the next 10 years. The market is set to be worth about $539 billion, with almost 453,000 vehicles that will be procured by these countries.

Global Market Key Players :

General Dynamics

Navistar

Oshkosh Defense

Rheinmetall

ST Engineering

Achleitner

Ashok Leyland

Iveco

John Deere

Mercedes-Benz

Otokar

Segmentation

This study has been divided into different segments based on its Types (Land, Amphibious), Applications (Defense, Military Drills), and Regions (North America, Europe, China, Japan, Others. The market size, share, scope, and trends have been thoroughly inspected in this report to provide concrete data about the growth and future of the Defense Land Vehicle market in the world.

Regional Analysis

The statistics of the Defense Land Vehicle market differs from one country to another. Hence, it’s important to scan the countries individually to understand where their military power, tools, and resources stand and what they need in the future to enhance their respective military sectors. The motive of this report is to understand the demand for such vehicles and how it will revolutionize the existing market.

The countries which have been considered as case studies are - North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

Industry News

The most prominent names in the market of manufacturing Defense Land Vehicles are - General Dynamics, Navistar, Oshkosh Defense, Rheinmetall, ST Engineering, Achleitner, Ashok Leyland, Iveco, John Deere, Mercedes-Benz, and Otokar.

In this report, expect to find unparalleled information about the defense scenario of the whole world and the need for defense land vehicles, which will turn the tables around for the market in the future.

