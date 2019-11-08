Future Challenges and Advancements for better Nursing and Global Healthcare

Global Experts Meeting on Nursing & Healthcare

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frontiers Meetings Ltd is happy to announce its upcoming CME accredited 2nd Global Experts Meeting on Nursing and Healthcare scheduled during August 17-19, 2020 at London, UK. Nursing 2020 offers a fantastic opportunity to meet and make new contacts in the field of Nursing & Healthcare, by providing collaboration spaces and break-out rooms with tea and lunch for delegates between sessions with invaluable networking time for you. It allows delegates to have issues addressed on nursing and healthcare by recognized global experts who are up to date with the latest developments in the field and provide information on new techniques and technologies.

This International Nursing conference will feature with world renowned keynote speakers, plenary speeches, young research forum, poster presentations, technical workshops and career guidance sessions. The nursing and healthcare conference will also have a space for companies and/or institutions to present their services, products, innovations and research results.

Conference Sessions

Anesthesia & Intensive Care; Critical Care & Emergency Nursing; Ethics and Laws of Caring; Healthcare Industry; Heart & Cardiovascular Nursing; Home Health Nursing; Internal Medicine; Nurse Career & Education; Nursing Economics; Nursing Practice & Management; Occupational Health Nursing; Oncology Nursing & Cancer Care; Orthopaedic & Trauma Nursing; Pediatrics & Neonatal Care Nursing; Public Health Nursing; Risk Factors & Patient Safety; Surgical & Perioperative Nursing; Telemedicine & E-Health; Transcultural Nursing; Women Health & Midwifery; Wound, Ostomy & Continence Nursing.

Deadline for abstract submission: February 10, 2020

For more information contact: katherine@frontiersmeetings.com



