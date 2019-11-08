Visual Search Software Global Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players and more...
Visual Search Software Market
Visual Search software supports imformation discovery via image queries. In 2018, the global Visual Search Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of % during 2019-2025. This report focuses on the global Visual Search Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The study objectives are to present the Visual Search Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Microsoft
NetX
Google
Clarifai
Nextopia Software
Turing Analytics
Digimarc
Imaginestics
ViSenze
Pixolution
Visual Geometry Group
See-out
Think Deeply
Cortexica Vision Systems
Slyce Acquisition
Mad Street Den
Nyris
GrayMeta
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Basic（$15 User/Month）
Standard(（$26 User/Month）)
Senior（$35/User/Month）
Market segment by Application, split into
Cultural Heritage
Education
Travel
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Visual Search Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Visual Search Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
