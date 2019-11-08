UPDATE: Nozomi Networks Ranked 44th Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500™

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nozomi Networks Inc. , the leader in OT and IoT security, today announced it ranked 44th on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America now in its 25th year. Nozomi Networks grew 2,791% during this period.



Nozomi Networks’ Chief Executive Officer Edgard Capdevielle, credits continuous innovations in cybersecurity and visibility, a global network of trusted partners and a rapidly expanding customer list of leaders in industry with the company’s growth. He said, "Recognition among Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500 is yet another validation point in our journey to unify security in a world that’s embracing digitization and IoT and quickly converging IT and OT. Nozomi Networks has a strong lead in the markets we serve. Our strategic advancements in IT and OT/IoT integrated technology and research benefit our customers and the security community at large. That, combined with a strong and loyal base of over 1,400 customer installations, has Nozomi Networks well positioned to extend our lead into new markets where cyber risks have become a board-level concern.”

“This year marks the 25th anniversary of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500, so we are especially pleased to announce and congratulate the 2019 winners,” said Sandra Shirai , vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. “Once again, we saw innovation across the board, with software companies continuing their dominance of the top ten. It’s always inspiring to see how the Fast 500 companies are transforming business and the world we live and work in.”

“As technology innovation trends towards ‘everything as a service,’ it’s no surprise that software companies dominate the winners list yet again this year,” said Mohana Dissanayake , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “What’s exciting about celebrating 25 years of the Tech Fast 500 is we now have a quarter century of innovation stories to draw and reflect upon. These are the companies that push boundaries, help organizations become more efficient and productive, and ultimately enable businesses to drive growth and revenue. We congratulate all the well-deserving winners.”

Overall, 2019 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 166 percent to 37,458 percent from 2015 to 2018, with median growth of 439 percent.

About Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks is accelerating the pace of digital transformation by pioneering innovation for OT and IoT security and visibility. Leading the industry, we make it possible to tackle escalating cyber risks to industrial and IoT networks. In a single solution, Nozomi Networks delivers visibility, threat detection and insight to thousands of the largest critical infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation and other industrial sites around the world. Integrated with our extensive partner ecosystem, organizations can have a unified view of their enterprise risks. www.nozominetworks.com

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

Press Contacts:

Jil Backstrom

jil.backstrom@nozominetworks.com - 303.913.1650

Follow the Nozomi Networks Blog

Follow @nozominetworks on Twitter

Visit and follow the Nozomi Networks Corporate Page on LinkedIn



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.