SmartyPans Named CES 2020 Innovation Award Honoree at CES Unveiled New York

Smart pan leverages AI, Bluetooth and advanced sensors for healthy cooking

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartyPans , today announced that they were named a CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Health & Wellness category at CES Unveiled New York . The invitation-only technology event was held today and brought together top media, exhibitors and industry leaders for a sneak peek of the products and trends that will be unveiled at CES 2020, held January 7 -12, 2020 in Las Vegas where winning products will be displayed at a special showcase.



An annual program that celebrates outstanding design, the CES Innovation Awards recognizes honorees across 28 product categories. An elite panel of judges, including designers, engineers and members of the tech media, review submissions based on design, functionality, consumer appeal, engineering and how the products compare with competition.

The SmartyPan is the first product from Silicon Valley-based SmartyPans that leverages AI, Bluetooth and advanced sensors for ‘smart cooking’ that provides temperature and weight information, alerts, real-time nutritional information and also records and stores recipes while the user cooks. The app-based program is optimized for social sharing and sharing within the SmartyPans community.

“Our vision was to create a product that enhances the home cooking process by automating the preparation of healthy and nutritious meals,” says Prachi Baxi, co-founder of SmartyPans. “Most people cherish their family recipes, SmartyPans allows them to save these recipes on the app while also creating their own dishes as they experience and learn the benefits and pleasures of cooking at home.”

The SmartyPan will be available for shipping on December 1 at www.smartypans.io.

About SmartyPans

Headquartered in Silicon Valley’s Sunnyvale, Calif., sibling co-founders Prachi Baxi, a nutritionist, and Rahul Baxi, an engineer, created SmartyPans in 2015 as the world’s first smart cooking pan to measure weight, temperature and humidity. The award-winning patented 10-inch pan is enabled by Bluetooth Low Energy 5.0 connectivity to transmit these sensor values to a proprietary recipe app that also tracks nutrition and calories. SmartyPans’ lead-free nonstick ceramic coated surface is designed for lightweight sturdiness and aesthetic appeal, powered by a 2500 mAH rechargeable lithium-ion battery with up to a 14-day single charge. SmartyPans ships to the continental U.S. For additional information, visit smartypans.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95e7d982-67c2-4c9b-9d94-0bf7cc4a9ccf

SmartyPan Cross-Section of Features & Sensors SmartyPans is a combination of a 10” cooking pan with inbuilt weight and temperature sensors and an accompanying app. The pan connects to the app via Bluetooth. As you select a recipe from the app, it provides step-by-step cooking instructions. The app also allows users to record and share recipes with other users. SmartyPans computes nutrition information of the recipes cooked in the Pan and exports the data to your fitness trackers or nutrition app tracking app.



