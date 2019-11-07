MacroGenics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, MD, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company's management will attend the following investor conferences in November:

Credit Suisse 28th Annual Healthcare Conference. MacroGenics’ management will participate in one-on-one meetings and a fire-side chat with the analyst in Scottsdale, AZ on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 9:10 a.m. MT / 11:10 a.m. ET.

Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference. MacroGenics’ management will participate in one-on-one meetings and provide a corporate update in New York City on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Webcasts of the fire-side chat and corporate update may be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of MacroGenics' website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm. The Company will maintain archived replays of these webcasts on its website for 30 days after the conference.

About MacroGenics, Inc.

MacroGenics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. For more information, please see the Company's website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics and the MacroGenics logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

