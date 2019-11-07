Conformis Announces FDA Clearance and Full Commercial Launch of Next Generation Hip System at the 2019 AAHKS Conference

Designed to enhance operational efficiency for the surgeon, the Conformis Hip System is the most advanced, patient-conforming hip replacement system available

Conformis previously announced the Company’s first hip surgeries started in July 2018 during its limited launch of the Conformis Hip System. The new system incorporates design improvements based on surgeon feedback after completion of over 400 surgeries.

Similar to the design process for the Conformis knee technologies, the Conformis Hip System uses proprietary advanced imaging and design software, to deliver a patient-specific pre-operative surgical plan with a comprehensive set of iJig instruments and patient-matched implants.

“Our new Conformis Hip system is compatible with multiple surgical approaches and is designed to provide the surgeon an efficient and accurate experience in the execution of the operative plan,” said Mark Augusti, Chief Executive Officer of Conformis. “We believe our system will allow surgeons to improve efficiency in the OR, and importantly—for the anterior approach—potentially eliminate the use of fluoroscopy.”

The Conformis Hip System iJigs work in conjunction with anatomic landmarks to ensure the proper placement and orientation of the femoral stem, as well as the acetabular cup. In addition, Conformis’ proprietary reamer system provides a single-use, patient-matched reaming solution that delivers efficient and accurate cup orientation to a controlled depth for each surgical case.

The global hip joint reconstruction market is projected at over $7B and approximately 400,000 total hip replacements are performed in the United States each year.

About Conformis, Inc.

Conformis is a medical technology company that uses its proprietary iFit Image-to-Implant technology platform to develop, manufacture, and sell joint replacement implants that are designed and manufactured to fit and conform to each patient’s unique anatomy. Conformis offers a broad line of patient-conforming total and partial knee systems and a hip system that includes sterilized, single-use instruments delivered in a single package to the hospital. Conformis owns or exclusively in-licenses issued patents and pending patent applications that cover patient-specific implants and instrumentation for all major joints.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

