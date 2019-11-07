Nature’s Sunshine Products Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results With Continued Margin Improvement

/EIN News/ -- Third Quarter 2019 Highlights



Net sales of $88.5 million were relatively consistent with the prior year and increased 1.1 percent on a local currency basis.

GAAP net income was $1.4 million compared to $1.3 million in the prior year

GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.07 compared to $0.08 per share in the prior year

Adjusted net income per diluted share increased 60.0 percent to $0.08 compared to $0.05 per share in the prior year

Adjusted EBITDA increased 63.2 percent to $8.3 million from $5.1 million in the prior year

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company engaged in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Management Commentary

“We continue to make excellent progress implementing our global strategy, which focuses on strengthening our brand, improving field fundamentals, expanding digital capabilities, extending our manufacturing leadership, and improving organizational capabilities. We have strategically restructured the business to both align our resources to our global strategy and improve profitability, which drove strong growth of adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA during the third quarter,” stated Terrence Moorehead, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We have successfully launched our new global management structure, driving improved organizational effectiveness and execution. We have also worked diligently to build our next generation capabilities as we prepare for a brand relaunch, the launch of a new digital platform and our entry into the rapidly growing hemp-derived CBD market. Each of our strategic efforts are focused on accelerating growth, driving profitability and enhancing shareholder value.”

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Summary

Net Sales by Operating Segment (Amounts in Thousands) Three Months

Ended

September 30,

2019 Three Months

Ended

September 30,

2018 Percent

Change Impact of

Currency

Exchange Percent

Change

Excluding

Impact of

Currency Asia $ 33,717 $ 34,063 (1.0 ) % $ (947 ) 1.8 % Europe 14,640 13,076 12.0 (229 ) 13.7 North America 34,161 35,578 (4.0 ) (25 ) (3.9 ) Latin America and Other 6,006 6,111 (1.7 ) (116 ) 0.2 $ 88,524 $ 88,828 (0.3 ) % $ (1,317 ) 1.1 %

Net sales of $88.5 million decreased 0.3 percent compared to $88.8 million in the third quarter of 2018. Net sales were also negatively impacted by $1.3 million of unfavorable foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. On a local currency basis, net sales increased 1.1 percent compared to 2018. The increase in local currency net sales was primarily related to growth in Asia and Europe, partially offset by declines in North America, and Latin America and Other.

Gross margin, as a percentage of net sales, increased to 74.3 percent from 73.9 percent in the third quarter of 2018. The increase in gross margin as compared to the prior year was primarily driven by changes in market mix and reserves for obsolete inventory recorded in the prior year.

Volume incentives, as a percentage of net sales, decreased to 33.7 percent from 34.3 percent in the third quarter 2018.

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") decreased by approximately $0.5 million to $31.2 million for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in SG&A expenses is primarily due to savings from restructuring activities. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A expenses decreased to 35.2 percent from 35.6 percent in the third quarter of 2018. Excluding the impact of restructuring and net gain on sale of property, SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales were 34.8 percent and 36.8 percent for the third quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Operating income in the third quarter of 2019 was $4.7 million, or 5.3 percent of net sales, as compared to $3.5 million, or 4.0 percent of net sales in the third quarter of 2018. Excluding impact of non-recurring items noted above, operating income was $5.1 million, or 5.8 percent of net sales, compared to $2.5 million, or 2.8 percent of net sales in the prior year period.

Other loss, net, in the third quarter of 2019 was a loss of $1.2 million compared to a loss of $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2018. The provision for income taxes was $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2018.

GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders was $1.3 million, or $0.07 per diluted common share, compared to $1.5 million, or $0.08 per diluted common share in the third quarter of 2018. Net income attributable to NSP China was $0.2 million or $0.01 per diluted common share for the quarter, compared to a loss of $0.8 million, or $0.04 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2018.

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders was $1.6 million, or $0.08 per diluted common share, compared to $1.0 million, or $0.05 per diluted common share in the prior year period. A reconciliation of adjusted net income to GAAP net income is provided in the attached financial tables.

Adjusted EBITDA was $8.3 million, compared to $5.1 million in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined here as net income from continuing operations before taxes, depreciation, amortization and other income/loss adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense and certain noted adjustments. A reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA is provided in the attached financial tables.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Financial Summary

Net Sales by Operating Segment (Amounts In Thousands) Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2019 Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2018 Percent

Change Impact of

Currency

Exchange Percent

Change

Excluding

Impact of

Currency Asia $ 102,475 $ 97,593 5.0 % $ (4,476 ) 9.6 % Europe 45,312 41,601 8.9 (1,184 ) 11.8 North America 105,304 109,201 (3.6 ) (249 ) (3.3 ) Latin America and Other 17,429 19,041 (8.5 ) (335 ) (6.7 ) $ 270,520 $ 267,436 1.2 % $ (6,244 ) 3.5 %

Net sales of $270.5 million increased 1.2 percent compared to $267.4 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Net sales were also negatively impacted by $6.2 million of unfavorable foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. On a local currency basis, net sales increased 3.5 percent compared to 2018. The increase in local currency net sales was primarily related to growth in Asia and Europe partially offset by a $3.6 million decline in North America and a $1.3 million decline in Latin America and Other.

Gross margin, as a percentage of net sales, increased to 74.1 percent from 73.8 percent in the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The increase in gross margin as compared to the prior year was primarily driven by changes in market mix and reserves for obsolete inventory recorded in the prior year.

Volume incentives, as a percentage of net sales, decreased to 34.1 percent from 34.9 percent in the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The decrease in volume incentives as a percent of net sales is primarily due to changes in market mix, reflecting growth in markets where volume incentives as a percentage of net sales are lower than the consolidated average, and the growth in NSP China where payments to independent service providers are included in SG&A.

SG&A expenses decreased by approximately $1.3 million to $96.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The decrease in SG&A expenses is primarily due to savings from restructuring activities. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A expenses decreased to 35.5 percent from 36.4 percent in the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Excluding the impact of restructuring and other non-recurring expenses as well as net gains on sales of properties, SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales were 34.6 percent and 37.1 percent for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Operating income in the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $12.2 million, or 4.5 percent of net sales, as compared to $6.6 million, or 2.5 percent of net sales for the same period 2018. Excluding impact of non-recurring items noted above, operating income was $14.6 million, or 5.4 percent of net sales, compared to a $4.8 million, or 1.8 percent of net sales in the prior year period.

Other loss, net, in the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was a loss of $1.0 million compared to a loss of $1.4 million for the same period 2018. The provision for income taxes was $5.5 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to $3.6 million for the same period 2018.

GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders was $5.8 million, or $0.29 per diluted common share, compared to $2.1 million, or $0.11 per diluted common share in the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Net loss attributable to NSP China was $0.3 million or $0.01 per diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to a loss of $2.3 million, or $0.12 per diluted common share for the same period 2018.

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders was $7.3 million, or $0.37 per diluted common share, compared to $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted common share in the prior year period. A reconciliation of adjusted net income to GAAP net income is provided in the attached financial tables.

Adjusted EBITDA was $23.6 million, compared to $13.6 million in 2018. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income is provided in the attached financial tables.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Net cash used in operating activities was $5.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $14.2 million provided in the prior year period. Capital expenditures during the nine months ended September 30, 2019 totaled $4.5 million compared to $4.0 million in the same period of 2018. As of September 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $50.5 million.

Active Distributors and Customers by Segment (1)

2019 2018 Distributors

& Customers Managers Distributors

& Customers Managers Asia 35,700 2,600 33,900 2,400 Europe 88,200 4,300 75,700 3,700 North America 75,500 4,600 75,700 4,900 Latin America and Other 30,400 1,100 28,700 1,200 229,800 12,600 214,000 12,200

Active Distributors and customers include Nature’s Sunshine Products’ independent Distributors and customers who have purchased our products directly for resale and/or personal consumption during the previous three months ended as of the date indicated. Total Managers, Distributors and Customers, which includes those who have made a purchase in the last twelve months, was 509,800 as of September 30, 2019.

In China, we sell our products through multiple channels, including cross-border e-commerce, wholesale, direct sellers and independent service providers who are compensated for marketing, sales support, and other services.

Conference Call

Nature’s Sunshine Products will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2019 results on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. The toll-free dial-in number for callers in the U.S. and Canada is 1-800-239-9838, conference ID: 7401949. International callers can dial 1-323-794-2551, conference ID: 7401949. A replay will be available from November 7, 2019 at 8:00 PM Eastern Time through Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11:59 PM Eastern Time by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (International), replay PIN: 7401949. The call will also be webcast live and will be available on the Investors section of Nature’s Sunshine Products’ website at www.naturessunshine.com for 90 days.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature’s Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the Company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com .

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s future business expectations, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s objectives, plans, strategies and financial results. All statements (other than statements of historical fact) that address activities, events or developments that the Company intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are often characterized by terminology such as “believe,” “hope,” “may,” “anticipate,” “should,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “positioned,” “strategy” and similar expressions, and are based on assumptions and assessments made by management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the following:

laws and regulations regarding direct selling may prohibit or restrict our ability to sell our products in some markets or require us to make changes to our business model in some markets;

extensive government regulations to which the Company's products, business practices and manufacturing activities are subject;

legal challenges to the Company's direct selling program or to the classification of its independent distributors;

impact of anti-bribery laws, including the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act;

the Company’s ability to attract and retain independent distributors;

the loss of one or more key independent distributors who have a significant sales network;

the full implementation of the Company’s joint venture for operations in China with Fosun Industrial Co., Ltd.;

registration of products for sale in foreign markets, or difficulty or increased cost of importing products into foreign markets;

cybersecurity threats and exposure to data loss;

the storage, processing, and use of data, some of which contain personal information, are subject to complex and evolving privacy and data protection laws and regulations;

reliance on information technology infrastructure;

the effect of fluctuating foreign exchange rates;

liabilities and obligations arising from improper activity by the Company’s independent distributors;

failure of the Company’s independent distributors to comply with advertising laws;

changes to the Company’s independent distributor compensation plans;

geopolitical issues and conflicts;

negative consequences resulting from difficult economic conditions, including the availability of liquidity or the willingness of the Company’s customers to purchase products;

risks associated with the manufacturing of the Company's products;

uncertainties relating to the application of transfer pricing, duties, value-added taxes, and other tax regulations, and changes thereto;

changes in tax laws, treaties or regulations, or their interpretation;

actions on trade relations by the U.S. and foreign governments;

product liability claims; and

the sufficiency of trademarks and other intellectual property rights.

These and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from predicted results are more fully detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports filed on Form 10-Q.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in or incorporated by reference into this press release. Except as is required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have included information which has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), such as information concerning non-GAAP net income, Adjusted EBITDA and net sales excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations.

We utilize the non-GAAP measures of non-GAAP net income and Adjusted EBITDA in the evaluation of our operations and believe that these measures are useful indicators of our ability to fund our business. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, U.S. GAAP net income (loss) as an indicator of our operating performance.

Other companies may use the same or similarly named measures, but exclude different items, which may not provide investors with a comparable view of Nature’s Sunshine Products’ performance in relation to other companies. We have included a reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA, the most comparable GAAP measure. We have also included a reconciliation of GAAP net income to Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS, in the attached financial tables.

Net sales in local currency removes, from net sales in U.S. dollars, the impact of changes in exchange rates between the U.S. dollar and the functional currencies of our foreign subsidiaries. This is accomplished by translating the current period net sales into U.S. dollars using the same foreign currency exchange rates that were used to translate the net sales for the previous comparable period.

We believe presenting the impact of foreign currency fluctuations is useful to investors because it allows a more meaningful comparison of net sales of our foreign operations from period to period. Net sales excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net sales in U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.





NATURE’S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands, except per share information)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 88,524 $ 88,828 $ 270,520 $ 267,436 Cost of sales 22,784 23,161 70,078 70,152 Gross profit 65,740 65,667 200,442 197,284 Operating expenses: Volume incentives 29,862 30,511 92,177 93,365 Selling, general and administrative 31,177 31,643 96,048 97,339 Operating income 4,701 3,513 12,217 6,580 Other loss, net (1,243 ) (353 ) (985 ) (1,420 ) Income before provision for income taxes 3,458 3,160 11,232 5,160 Provision for income taxes 2,107 1,821 5,523 3,550 Net income 1,351 1,339 5,709 1,610 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 34 (158 ) (54 ) (452 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 1,317 $ 1,497 $ 5,763 $ 2,062 Basic and diluted net income per common share: Basic earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.07 $ 0.08 $ 0.30 $ 0.11 Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.07 $ 0.08 $ 0.29 $ 0.11 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 19,313 19,164 19,291 19,094 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 19,662 19,382 19,618 19,406





NATURE’S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,530 $ 50,638 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $405 and $460, respectively 7,488 7,751 Inventories 45,282 42,048 Prepaid expenses and other 5,224 6,388 Total current assets 108,524 106,825 Property, plant and equipment, net 61,052 64,061 Operating lease right-of-use assets 24,890 — Investment securities - trading 1,166 1,308 Intangible assets, net 546 618 Deferred income tax assets 8,533 9,056 Other assets 10,036 11,148 Total assets $ 214,747 $ 193,016 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,061 $ 5,219 Accrued volume incentives and service fees 19,161 20,562 Accrued liabilities 28,787 34,801 Deferred revenue 1,324 1,197 Related party note payable 1,500 1,530 Income taxes payable 2,516 3,378 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 5,050 — Total current liabilities 62,399 66,687 Liability related to unrecognized tax benefits 1,463 2,192 Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities 21,061 — Deferred compensation payable 1,166 1,308 Long-term deferred income tax liabilities 1,498 1,556 Other liabilities 394 705 Total liabilities 87,981 72,448 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized, 19,331 and 19,204 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 135,080 133,684 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 3,691 (2,072 ) Noncontrolling interest 9 63 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,014 ) (11,107 ) Total shareholders’ equity 126,766 120,568 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 214,747 $ 193,016





NATURE’S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 5,709 $ 1,610 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Provision for doubtful accounts 4 155 Depreciation and amortization 7,533 7,313 Non-cash lease expense 3,989 — Share-based compensation expense 1,529 1,458 Loss (gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment 17 (4,000 ) Deferred income taxes 474 650 Purchase of trading investment securities (69 ) (128 ) Proceeds from sale of trading investment securities 392 610 Realized and unrealized gains on investments (181 ) (80 ) Foreign exchange losses 597 1,250 Loss on write-off of cumulative translation adjustment 595 — Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 152 467 Inventories (4,074 ) 462 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,065 (420 ) Other assets 469 897 Accounts payable (1,073 ) 88 Accrued volume incentives and service fees (1,096 ) 169 Accrued liabilities (5,277 ) 7,949 Deferred revenue 127 (1,334 ) Lease liabilities (3,619 ) — Income taxes payable (880 ) (32 ) Liability related to unrecognized tax benefits (729 ) (2,501 ) Deferred compensation payable (142 ) (378 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 5,512 14,205 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (4,474 ) (3,959 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment — 5,072 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (4,474 ) 1,113 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Principal payments of revolving credit facility (547 ) (56,853 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility 547 45,508 Proceeds from related party borrowing — 1,000 Proceeds from the exercise of stock awards 60 664 Tax benefit from stock awards (193 ) (578 ) Net cash used in financing activities (133 ) (10,259 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (1,013 ) (110 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (108 ) 4,949 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 50,638 42,910 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 50,530 $ 47,859 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds $ 5,212 $ 3,700 Cash paid for interest 63 220





NATURE’S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 1,351 $ 1,339 $ 5,709 $ 1,610 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 2,546 2,301 7,533 7,313 Share-based compensation expense 678 334 1,529 1,458 Other (income) loss, net* 1,243 353 985 1,420 Provision for income taxes 2,107 1,821 5,523 3,550 Other adjustments (1) 410 (1,042 ) 2,364 (1,776 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,335 $ 5,106 $ 23,643 $ 13,575 (1) Other adjustments CEO transition $ — $ — $ — $ 1,518 Restructuring related expenses 410 686 2,364 686 Gain on sale of properties — (1,728 ) — (3,980 ) Total adjustments $ 410 $ (1,042 ) $ 2,364 $ (1,776 )

* Other (income) loss, net is primarily comprised of foreign exchange gains (losses), interest income, and interest expense.

NATURE’S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO

NON-GAAP NET INCOME and NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EPS

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 1,351 $ 1,339 $ 5,709 $ 1,610 Adjustments: CEO transition — — — 1,518 Restructuring related expenses 410 686 2,364 686 Net gains on sales of properties — (1,728 ) — (3,980 ) Tax impact of adjustments (124 ) 505 (867 ) (72 ) Total adjustments 286 (537 ) 1,497 (1,848 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 1,637 $ 802 $ 7,206 $ (238 ) Reported income attributable to common shareholders $ 1,317 $ 1,497 $ 5,763 $ 2,062 Total adjustments 286 (537 ) 1,497 (1,848 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders $ 1,603 $ 960 $ 7,260 $ 214 Basic income per share, as reported $ 0.07 $ 0.08 $ 0.30 $ 0.11 Total adjustments, net of tax 0.01 (0.03 ) 0.08 (0.10 ) Basic income per share, as adjusted $ 0.08 $ 0.05 $ 0.38 $ 0.01 Diluted income per share, as reported $ 0.07 $ 0.08 $ 0.29 $ 0.11 Total adjustments, net of tax 0.01 (0.03 ) 0.08 (0.10 ) Diluted income per share, as adjusted $ 0.08 $ 0.05 $ 0.37 $ 0.01

