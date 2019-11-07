Dynavax to Present at the Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines, today announced that Ryan Spencer, Co-President, will present at the Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 20, at 9:45 a. m. E.T.



The presentation will be webcast and may be accessed at the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website at http://investors.dynavax.com/events-presentations .

About Dynavax

Dynavax is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The Company launched its first commercial product, HEPLISAV-B® [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], in February 2018, following U.S. FDA approval for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older. For more information, visit www.dynavax.com and follow the company on LinkedIn .

