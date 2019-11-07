H&R Block announces addition to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- ­

Anu Gupta, Chief Operating Officer of Jyve Corp., brings background in innovation and operational excellence

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) announced today the appointment of Anuradha (Anu) Gupta, Chief Operating Officer of Jyve Corp., to its Board of Directors effective immediately, increasing its Board of Directors to 11.

“I am pleased to welcome Anu to H&R Block’s Board of Directors,” said Robert A. Gerard, Chairman of the Board. “Her wealth of experience leading innovation, operational excellence and growth makes her the perfect addition to the Board as we guide the long-term strategy of the company and build enduring success. I look forward to her contributions as we serve the financial needs of consumers and small business owners.”

Since 2018, Gupta has served as the Chief Operating Officer of Jyve Corp., a San Francisco-based software company focused on the emerging skill-based economy, connecting brands and retailers with certified talent for in-store merchandising and execution. Previously, she was the Senior Vice President – Operational Excellence at Target Corporation and has also held senior-level operational roles at private equity firm Hellman & Friedman LLC, The Michaels Companies, Inc., Safeway, Inc. and global technology firm HCL Technologies.

“I am excited to join the H&R Block Board of Directors. It is a highly respected and trusted brand that is innovative and very focused on living out its purpose to help millions of consumers every year,” said Gupta.

Gupta has been honored as a member of “Fortune’s Most Powerful Women 2019.” She holds a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science degree with honors from the University of Delhi.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) is a global consumer tax and small business services provider. Tax return preparation services are provided by professional tax preparers in approximately 11,000 company-owned and franchise retail tax offices worldwide, as well as through virtual channels and H&R Block tax software products for the DIY consumer. H&R Block offers small business financial solutions through its retail locations and online through Wave . In fiscal 2019, H&R Block had revenues of $3.1 billion with over 23 million tax returns prepared worldwide. For more information, visit the H&R Block Newsroom .





