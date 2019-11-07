There were 913 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,931 in the last 365 days.

Profound Medical Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF; TSX:PRN) (“Profound” or the “Company”), the only company to provide customizable, incision-free therapies which combine real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging (“MRI”), thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control for the radiation-free ablation of diseased tissue, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, and provided an update on its operations.

Recent Corporate Highlights

  • On July 9, 2019, Profound announced that it had sold its first TULSA-PRO® system in Japan to Hokuyu Hospital in Sapporo via Japan's Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Act’s expanded access program.
     
  • On August 15, 2019, Profound announced the appointment of accomplished financial executive Steve Forte to its Board of Directors.
     
  • On August 16, 2019, Profound announced that it received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to market TULSA-PRO® for ablation of prostate tissue and indicated that it expects to commence the product’s U.S. commercial launch in Q4-2019.
     
  • On September 20, 2019, Profound announced the closing of an offering of units of the Company (the “Units”), including the full exercise of the over-allotment option, for 10,454,546 Units sold at a price of $1.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of $11,500,001.
     
  • On October 16, 2019, Profound effected a 10:1 share consolidation in anticipation of its listing on Nasdaq.
     
  • On October 29, 2019, Profound’s common shares commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “PROF”; in addition, its common shares continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “PRN.”

“The compelling TACT pivotal trial data announced earlier in the year continues to drive TULSA-PRO® adoption in Europe, as reflected by higher third quarter 2019 recurring revenues,” said Arun Menawat, Profound’s CEO. “Since the recent receipt of FDA clearance to market TULSA-PRO® in the United States, our main focus has been on commercialization and we have already visited some 75 U.S. institutions. We are very encouraged by the resounding interest in adopting the technology, such that we expect to have a first commercial TULSA-PRO® site operational and treating patients before year-end.”

Summary Third Quarter 2019 Results

All amounts, unless specified otherwise, are expressed in Canadian dollars and are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company recorded revenue of $682,224, with $528,578 from the sale of products and $153,646 from installation and training services. This represented recurring revenue growth of 125% year-over-year and 17% sequentially over the previous quarter, as there was no new system sales revenue recorded during the Q3-2018, Q2-2019 and Q3-2019 periods. 

“Although we have two Sonalleve® purchase orders in hand, both sites have experienced installation delays,” said Dr. Menawat. “Had installation of both systems been completed as anticipated, third quarter revenues would have been approximately $1.9 million. Despite this shift in timing, we do expect to complete delivery of both systems by the end of the year, with related revenue realized in the fourth quarter.”  

The Company recorded a net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2019 of $6,269,904, or $0.57 per common share, compared to a net loss of $5,134,966 or $0.48 per common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The increase in net loss was primarily attributed to increases in R&D expenses, G&A expenses and net finance costs of $847,200, $288,559 and $238,715, respectively. This was offset by a decrease in selling and distribution expenses of $22,291 and an increase in gross profits of $224,245.

Expenditures for R&D for the three months ended September 30, 2019 were higher by $847,200 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2018. Clinical trial costs, materials, consulting fees, travel, share based compensation and salaries and benefits and other expenses increased by $59,314, $397,625, $158,783, $38,982, $121,423, $102,719 and $45,826, respectively. These increases were due to increased spending and testing for R&D and FDA regulatory projects, analysis of TACT clinical data and TACT renewal fees, options vesting for employees and increased R&D personnel. Offsetting these amounts were decreases in rent of $107,716, due to the adoption of IFRS 16 resulting in the recognition of lower rental costs. Depreciation expenses increased by $25,731 due to the adoption of IFRS 16 with the depreciation of the right-of-use assets.

G&A expenses for the third quarter of 2019 increased by $288,559 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2018. Share based compensation increased by $225,500 due to options issued to employees. Depreciation expenses increased by $51,659 due to the adoption of IFRS 16 with the depreciation of the right-of-use assets.

Liquidity and Outstanding Share Capital

As at September 30, 2019, the Company had cash of $27,227,299. 

As at November 7, 2019, Profound had an unlimited number of authorized common shares with 11,852,749 common shares issued and outstanding.

For complete financial results, please see our filings at www.sedar.com and our website at www.profoundmedical.com.

Conference Call Details

Profound Medical is pleased to invite all interested parties to participate in a conference call today, November 7, 2019, at 4:30 pm ET during which time the results will be discussed.

Live Call:      1-877-407-9210 (Canada and the United States)
    1-201-689-8049 (International)
     
Replay:   1-877-481-4010
Replay ID:   55908

The call will also be broadcast live and archived on the Company's website at www.profoundmedical.com under "Webcasts" in the Investors section.

About Profound Medical Corp.

Profound develops and markets customizable, incision-free therapies for the ablation of diseased tissue.

Profound is commercializing TULSA-PRO®, a novel technology that combines real-time MRI, robotically-driven transurethral ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control. TULSA-PRO® is designed to provide customizable and predictable radiation-free ablation of a surgeon-defined prostate volume while actively protecting the urethra and rectum to help preserve the patient’s natural functional abilities. TULSA-PRO® is demonstrating to be a flexible technology in customizable prostate ablation, including intermediate stage cancer, localized radio-recurrent cancer, retention and hematuria palliation in locally advanced prostate cancer, and the transition zone in large volume benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). TULSA-PRO® is CE marked and received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in August 2019.

Profound is also commercializing Sonalleve®, an innovative therapeutic platform that is CE marked for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. Sonalleve® has also been approved by the China National Medical Products Administration for the non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids. The Company is in the early stages of exploring additional potential treatment markets for Sonalleve® where the technology has been shown to have clinical application, such as non-invasive ablation of abdominal cancers and hyperthermia for cancer therapy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Profound and its business which may include, but is not limited to, the expectations regarding the efficacy of Profound’s technology in the treatment of prostate cancer, uterine fibroids and palliative pain treatment. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.  Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Profound. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, including risks regarding the pharmaceutical industry, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although Profound has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Profound undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Kilmer
Investor Relations
skilmer@profoundmedical.com
T: 647.872.4849

         
Profound Medical Corp.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
         
    September 30,
2019
$ 		    December 31,
2018
$ 		 
         
Assets        
         
Current assets        
Cash   27,227,299     30,687,183  
Trade and other receivables   1,474,636     2,686,112  
Investment tax credits receivable   240,000     480,000  
Inventory   3,650,609     3,631,623  
Prepaid expenses and deposits   414,613     434,871  
Total current assets   33,007,157     37,919,789  
         
Property and equipment   784,766     1,207,357  
Intangible assets   3,417,232     4,013,561  
Right-of-use assets   2,297,088     -  
Goodwill   3,409,165     3,409,165  
         
Total assets   42,915,408     46,549,872  
         
Liabilities        
         
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   2,735,984     3,912,350  
Deferred revenue   606,218     312,558  
Long-term debt   4,613,931     1,339,583  
Provisions   115,776     1,352,017  
Other liabilities   651,170     567,296  
Derivative financial instrument   223,084     98,203  
Lease liabilities   216,984     -  
Income taxes payable   -     297,353  
Total current liabilities   9,163,147     7,879,360  
         
Long-term debt   7,539,690     10,615,662  
Deferred revenue   434,613     379,044  
Provisions   26,894     49,319  
Other liabilities   233,010     1,000,153  
Lease liabilities   2,218,980     -  
         
Total liabilities   19,616,334     19,923,538  
         
Shareholders’ Equity        
         
Share capital   130,395,091     120,932,404  
Contributed surplus   18,954,077     16,756,294  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (136,128 )   (28,703 )
Deficit   (125,913,966 )   (111,033,661 )
         
Total Shareholders’ Equity   23,299,074     26,626,334  
         
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity   42,915,408     46,549,872  


                 
Profound Medical Corp.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)﻿
                 
  Three
months
ended
September 30,
2019
$ 		  Three
months
ended
September 30,
2018
$ 		  Nine
months
ended
September 30,
2019
$ 		  Nine
months
ended
September 30,
2018
$ 		 
         
Revenue        
Products 528,578   249,548   2,342,199   792,973  
Services 153,646   54,116   389,922   100,369  
  682,224   303,664   2,732,121   893,342  
Cost of sales 395,001   240,686   1,172,423   598,020  
Gross profit 287,223   62,978   1,559,698   295,322  
         
Operating Expenses        
Research and development - net of investment tax credits of $nil (2018 – $180,000) 3,424,585   2,577,385   9,288,686   7,442,075  
General and administrative 2,054,099   1,765,540   5,154,535   5,305,273  
Selling and distribution – net of revenue share obligation reversal 873,761   896,052   1,499,285   2,956,179  
Total operating expenses 6,352,445   5,238,977   15,942,506   15,703,527  
         
Operating Loss 6,065,222   5,175,999   14,382,808   15,408,205  
         
Other income and expense        
Finance costs 269,613   81,468   921,518   715,037  
Finance income (104,631 ) (155,201 ) (357,302 ) (312,362 )
  164,982   (73,733 ) 564,216   402,675  
Loss before income taxes 6,230,204   5,102,266   14,947,024   15,810,880  
         
Income taxes 39,700   32,700   93,700   93,300  
         
Net loss for the period 6,269,904   5,134,966   15,040,724   15,904,180  
         
Other comprehensive loss        
Item that may be reclassified to profit or loss        
Foreign currency translation adjustment - net of tax of nil (49,193 ) 28,176   (107,425 ) 13,481  
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period 6,220,711   5,163,142   14,933,299   15,917,661  
         
Loss per share        
Basic and diluted net loss per share 0.57   0.48   1.39   1.63  


 
Profound Medical Corp.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
 
  Nine months
ended
September 30,
2019
$ 		  Nine months
ended
September 30,
2018
$ 		 
     
Operating activities    
Net loss for the period (15,040,724 ) (15,904,180 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows from operating activities:    
Depreciation of property and equipment 365,604   416,071  
Amortization of intangible assets 846,329   846,328  
Depreciation of right-of-use assets 305,389   -  
Share-based compensation 1,050,583   753,549  
Interest and accretion expense 1,028,680   770,714  
Change in deferred rent -   26,718  
Deferred revenue 349,229   283,499  
Change in fair value of derivative financial instrument 124,881   (71,270 )
Change in fair value of contingent consideration (371,561 ) (106,976 )
Changes in non-cash working capital balances    
Investment tax credits receivable 240,000   (180,000 )
Trade and other receivables 1,211,476   3,109,883  
Prepaid expenses and deposits (189,742 ) 45,051  
Inventory (18,986 ) (1,850,738 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (1,223,625 ) (2,328,746 )
Provisions (1,209,347 ) 172,675  
Income taxes payable (297,353 ) 93,145  
Net cash flow used in operating activities (12,829,167 ) (13,924,277 )
     
Investing activities    
Purchase of intangible assets (250,000 ) -  
Total cash used in investing activities (250,000 ) -  
     
Financing activities    
Issuance of common shares 11,500,001   34,500,000  
Transaction costs paid (895,513 ) (2,472,498 )
Proceeds from bank loan -   12,500,000  
Bank loan costs paid -   (714,134 )
Payment of other liabilities (16,203 ) (165,456 )
Payment of long-term debt and interest (735,717 ) (5,719,845 )
Proceeds from share options exercised 5,399   105,256  
Payment of lease liabilities (238,684 ) -  
Total cash from financing activities 9,619,283   38,033,323  
     
Net change in cash during the period (3,459,884 ) 24,109,046  
Cash – Beginning of period 30,687,183   11,103,223  
Cash – End of period 27,227,299   35,212,269  

 

