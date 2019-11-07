Profound Medical Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF; TSX:PRN) (“Profound” or the “Company”), the only company to provide customizable, incision-free therapies which combine real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging (“MRI”), thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control for the radiation-free ablation of diseased tissue, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, and provided an update on its operations.



Recent Corporate Highlights

On July 9, 2019, Profound announced that it had sold its first TULSA-PRO ® system in Japan to Hokuyu Hospital in Sapporo via Japan's Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Act’s expanded access program.



system in Japan to Hokuyu Hospital in Sapporo via Japan's Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Act’s expanded access program. On August 15, 2019, Profound announced the appointment of accomplished financial executive Steve Forte to its Board of Directors.



On August 16, 2019, Profound announced that it received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to market TULSA-PRO ® for ablation of prostate tissue and indicated that it expects to commence the product’s U.S. commercial launch in Q4-2019.



for ablation of prostate tissue and indicated that it expects to commence the product’s U.S. commercial launch in Q4-2019. On September 20, 2019, Profound announced the closing of an offering of units of the Company (the “Units”), including the full exercise of the over-allotment option, for 10,454,546 Units sold at a price of $1.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of $11,500,001.



On October 16, 2019, Profound effected a 10:1 share consolidation in anticipation of its listing on Nasdaq.



On October 29, 2019, Profound’s common shares commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “PROF”; in addition, its common shares continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “PRN.”

“The compelling TACT pivotal trial data announced earlier in the year continues to drive TULSA-PRO® adoption in Europe, as reflected by higher third quarter 2019 recurring revenues,” said Arun Menawat, Profound’s CEO. “Since the recent receipt of FDA clearance to market TULSA-PRO® in the United States, our main focus has been on commercialization and we have already visited some 75 U.S. institutions. We are very encouraged by the resounding interest in adopting the technology, such that we expect to have a first commercial TULSA-PRO® site operational and treating patients before year-end.”

Summary Third Quarter 2019 Results

All amounts, unless specified otherwise, are expressed in Canadian dollars and are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company recorded revenue of $682,224, with $528,578 from the sale of products and $153,646 from installation and training services. This represented recurring revenue growth of 125% year-over-year and 17% sequentially over the previous quarter, as there was no new system sales revenue recorded during the Q3-2018, Q2-2019 and Q3-2019 periods.

“Although we have two Sonalleve® purchase orders in hand, both sites have experienced installation delays,” said Dr. Menawat. “Had installation of both systems been completed as anticipated, third quarter revenues would have been approximately $1.9 million. Despite this shift in timing, we do expect to complete delivery of both systems by the end of the year, with related revenue realized in the fourth quarter.”

The Company recorded a net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2019 of $6,269,904, or $0.57 per common share, compared to a net loss of $5,134,966 or $0.48 per common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The increase in net loss was primarily attributed to increases in R&D expenses, G&A expenses and net finance costs of $847,200, $288,559 and $238,715, respectively. This was offset by a decrease in selling and distribution expenses of $22,291 and an increase in gross profits of $224,245.

Expenditures for R&D for the three months ended September 30, 2019 were higher by $847,200 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2018. Clinical trial costs, materials, consulting fees, travel, share based compensation and salaries and benefits and other expenses increased by $59,314, $397,625, $158,783, $38,982, $121,423, $102,719 and $45,826, respectively. These increases were due to increased spending and testing for R&D and FDA regulatory projects, analysis of TACT clinical data and TACT renewal fees, options vesting for employees and increased R&D personnel. Offsetting these amounts were decreases in rent of $107,716, due to the adoption of IFRS 16 resulting in the recognition of lower rental costs. Depreciation expenses increased by $25,731 due to the adoption of IFRS 16 with the depreciation of the right-of-use assets.

G&A expenses for the third quarter of 2019 increased by $288,559 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2018. Share based compensation increased by $225,500 due to options issued to employees. Depreciation expenses increased by $51,659 due to the adoption of IFRS 16 with the depreciation of the right-of-use assets.

Liquidity and Outstanding Share Capital

As at September 30, 2019, the Company had cash of $27,227,299.

As at November 7, 2019, Profound had an unlimited number of authorized common shares with 11,852,749 common shares issued and outstanding.

For complete financial results, please see our filings at www.sedar.com and our website at www.profoundmedical.com .

Conference Call Details

Profound Medical is pleased to invite all interested parties to participate in a conference call today, November 7, 2019, at 4:30 pm ET during which time the results will be discussed.

Live Call: 1-877-407-9210 (Canada and the United States) 1-201-689-8049 (International) Replay: 1-877-481-4010 Replay ID: 55908

The call will also be broadcast live and archived on the Company's website at www.profoundmedical.com under " Webcasts " in the Investors section.



About Profound Medical Corp.

Profound develops and markets customizable, incision-free therapies for the ablation of diseased tissue.

Profound is commercializing TULSA-PRO®, a novel technology that combines real-time MRI, robotically-driven transurethral ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control. TULSA-PRO® is designed to provide customizable and predictable radiation-free ablation of a surgeon-defined prostate volume while actively protecting the urethra and rectum to help preserve the patient’s natural functional abilities. TULSA-PRO® is demonstrating to be a flexible technology in customizable prostate ablation, including intermediate stage cancer, localized radio-recurrent cancer, retention and hematuria palliation in locally advanced prostate cancer, and the transition zone in large volume benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). TULSA-PRO® is CE marked and received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in August 2019.

Profound is also commercializing Sonalleve®, an innovative therapeutic platform that is CE marked for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. Sonalleve® has also been approved by the China National Medical Products Administration for the non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids. The Company is in the early stages of exploring additional potential treatment markets for Sonalleve® where the technology has been shown to have clinical application, such as non-invasive ablation of abdominal cancers and hyperthermia for cancer therapy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Profound and its business which may include, but is not limited to, the expectations regarding the efficacy of Profound’s technology in the treatment of prostate cancer, uterine fibroids and palliative pain treatment. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Profound. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, including risks regarding the pharmaceutical industry, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although Profound has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Profound undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Kilmer

Investor Relations

skilmer@profoundmedical.com

T: 647.872.4849

Profound Medical Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) September 30,

2019

$ December 31,

2018

$ Assets Current assets Cash 27,227,299 30,687,183 Trade and other receivables 1,474,636 2,686,112 Investment tax credits receivable 240,000 480,000 Inventory 3,650,609 3,631,623 Prepaid expenses and deposits 414,613 434,871 Total current assets 33,007,157 37,919,789 Property and equipment 784,766 1,207,357 Intangible assets 3,417,232 4,013,561 Right-of-use assets 2,297,088 - Goodwill 3,409,165 3,409,165 Total assets 42,915,408 46,549,872 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,735,984 3,912,350 Deferred revenue 606,218 312,558 Long-term debt 4,613,931 1,339,583 Provisions 115,776 1,352,017 Other liabilities 651,170 567,296 Derivative financial instrument 223,084 98,203 Lease liabilities 216,984 - Income taxes payable - 297,353 Total current liabilities 9,163,147 7,879,360 Long-term debt 7,539,690 10,615,662 Deferred revenue 434,613 379,044 Provisions 26,894 49,319 Other liabilities 233,010 1,000,153 Lease liabilities 2,218,980 - Total liabilities 19,616,334 19,923,538 Shareholders’ Equity Share capital 130,395,091 120,932,404 Contributed surplus 18,954,077 16,756,294 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (136,128 ) (28,703 ) Deficit (125,913,966 ) (111,033,661 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 23,299,074 26,626,334 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity 42,915,408 46,549,872





Profound Medical Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)﻿

Three

months

ended

September 30,

2019

$ Three

months

ended

September 30,

2018

$ Nine

months

ended

September 30,

2019

$ Nine

months

ended

September 30,

2018

$ Revenue Products 528,578 249,548 2,342,199 792,973 Services 153,646 54,116 389,922 100,369 682,224 303,664 2,732,121 893,342 Cost of sales 395,001 240,686 1,172,423 598,020 Gross profit 287,223 62,978 1,559,698 295,322 Operating Expenses Research and development - net of investment tax credits of $nil (2018 – $180,000) 3,424,585 2,577,385 9,288,686 7,442,075 General and administrative 2,054,099 1,765,540 5,154,535 5,305,273 Selling and distribution – net of revenue share obligation reversal 873,761 896,052 1,499,285 2,956,179 Total operating expenses 6,352,445 5,238,977 15,942,506 15,703,527 Operating Loss 6,065,222 5,175,999 14,382,808 15,408,205 Other income and expense Finance costs 269,613 81,468 921,518 715,037 Finance income (104,631 ) (155,201 ) (357,302 ) (312,362 ) 164,982 (73,733 ) 564,216 402,675 Loss before income taxes 6,230,204 5,102,266 14,947,024 15,810,880 Income taxes 39,700 32,700 93,700 93,300 Net loss for the period 6,269,904 5,134,966 15,040,724 15,904,180 Other comprehensive loss Item that may be reclassified to profit or loss Foreign currency translation adjustment - net of tax of nil (49,193 ) 28,176 (107,425 ) 13,481 Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period 6,220,711 5,163,142 14,933,299 15,917,661 Loss per share Basic and diluted net loss per share 0.57 0.48 1.39 1.63





Profound Medical Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) Nine months

ended

September 30,

2019

$ Nine months

ended

September 30,

2018

$ Operating activities Net loss for the period (15,040,724 ) (15,904,180 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 365,604 416,071 Amortization of intangible assets 846,329 846,328 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 305,389 - Share-based compensation 1,050,583 753,549 Interest and accretion expense 1,028,680 770,714 Change in deferred rent - 26,718 Deferred revenue 349,229 283,499 Change in fair value of derivative financial instrument 124,881 (71,270 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (371,561 ) (106,976 ) Changes in non-cash working capital balances Investment tax credits receivable 240,000 (180,000 ) Trade and other receivables 1,211,476 3,109,883 Prepaid expenses and deposits (189,742 ) 45,051 Inventory (18,986 ) (1,850,738 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (1,223,625 ) (2,328,746 ) Provisions (1,209,347 ) 172,675 Income taxes payable (297,353 ) 93,145 Net cash flow used in operating activities (12,829,167 ) (13,924,277 ) Investing activities Purchase of intangible assets (250,000 ) - Total cash used in investing activities (250,000 ) - Financing activities Issuance of common shares 11,500,001 34,500,000 Transaction costs paid (895,513 ) (2,472,498 ) Proceeds from bank loan - 12,500,000 Bank loan costs paid - (714,134 ) Payment of other liabilities (16,203 ) (165,456 ) Payment of long-term debt and interest (735,717 ) (5,719,845 ) Proceeds from share options exercised 5,399 105,256 Payment of lease liabilities (238,684 ) - Total cash from financing activities 9,619,283 38,033,323 Net change in cash during the period (3,459,884 ) 24,109,046 Cash – Beginning of period 30,687,183 11,103,223 Cash – End of period 27,227,299 35,212,269







