CooperCompanies Announces Global Support for Optometry Giving Sight and March of Dimes, Introduces All-Employee Matching Gifts Program

Cooper Giving Program Bolsters Company’s Health & Wellness Commitment

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperCompanies (NYSE: COO) today announced it has selected Optometry Giving Sight and March of Dimes as the beneficiaries of its new global charitable giving program. Through the Cooper Giving program, company employees can donate year-round to both non-profits, with Cooper providing a one-for-one match, up to $5,000 USD annually per employee.

“Giving back has long been part of our culture at Cooper and it’s a privilege to partner with Optometry Giving Sight and March of Dimes to continue this tradition of giving. Both are world-class charitable organizations doing amazing work to bring better health and well-being to people in need,” said President and CEO Albert White. “By focusing Cooper Giving on these causes, our multifaceted support through donations, knowledge and time goes even further to help make the greatest impacts.”

CooperVision is a longstanding partner of Optometry Giving Sight ( www.givingsight.org ), which specifically targets the prevention of blindness and impaired vision due to uncorrected refractive error. CooperSurgical selected March of Dimes ( www.marchofdimes.org ) as its global charitable partner earlier this year, recognizing the organization’s legacy of leadership, impact and innovation in the fight for the health of all moms and babies.

In parallel to these globally recognized causes, the company will continue to encourage local philanthropic efforts, supporting communities in which employees live and work. These contributions are part of Cooper’s alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including a focus on good health and well-being as well as establishing complementary partnerships.

To learn more about how CooperCompanies gives to its communities, supports industry initiatives for scientific and clinical advancements and promotes sustainable operating practices, visit https://www.coopercos.com/corporate-responsibility/ .

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE (NYSE:COO). Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, Calif., Cooper has a workforce of more than 12,000 with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com .

Contact:

Kim Duncan

Vice President, Investor Relations and Administration

925-460-3663

ir@cooperco.com



