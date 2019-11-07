Mercury Systems Selected by Raytheon to Supply Critical Technology for LTAMDS Radar Program to enhance U.S. Army Threat Awareness

/EIN News/ -- ANDOVER, Mass., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com) today announced that its high-performance signal processing and RF solutions were selected by Raytheon for its advanced Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) program, the Army’s next-generation missile defense radar. LTAMDS is a new radar that will ultimately replace the U.S. Army’s current Patriot radars, and will operate on the Army’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense network.



“Since 2009, Mercury has been a strategic supplier for Patriot and we continue to deliver best-of-breed technologies and rapid deployment services that improve nearly every aspect of the system,” said Didier Thibaud, Mercury’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “Now with LTAMDS, our customer can count on Mercury to continue supplying affordable secure and safety-critical processing subsystem solutions providing our military forces with a strategic and tactical advantage.”

“We are looking forward to working with Mercury, one of our key LTAMDS strategic partners, on this next evolution in air and missile defense,” said Doug Burgess, Raytheon’s LTAMDS program director. “We share the same vision of bringing forth solutions that provide the warfighter overmatch capability quickly and affordably. Mercury has a strong understanding of where we are heading from a technological perspective, which enables them to collaborate with us for innovative solutions for this key program.”

LTAMDS draws from a portfolio of combat-proven modular open-system capabilities the companies worked on together that are scalable and configurable. LTAMDS is designed to be fully operable with the U.S. Army’s existing architecture. The solution expands battlespace coverage to protect soldiers from advanced air and missile threats. Its design helps the U.S. Army prevail when they confront the “tyranny of distance” in places like the Pacific theater, where the vast expanse of ocean complicates communications and situational understanding.

Mercury’s radar signal processing subsystems are designed, made and supported from trusted DMEA facilities.

Mercury Systems is a leading commercial provider of secure sensor and safety-critical processing subsystems. Optimized for customer and mission success, Mercury’s solutions power a wide variety of critical defense and intelligence programs. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., Mercury is pioneering a next-generation defense electronics business model specifically designed to meet the industry’s current and emerging technology needs. To learn more, visit www.mrcy.com and follow us on Twitter .

