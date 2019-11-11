Your Cat’s New Best Friend is a Robot: Introducing Ebo, the Cat Toy Taking Kickstarter By Storm

Ebo is your cat's new best friend! Your cat will love this companion Play with your cat wherever you are!

Ebo is a robotic companion for your cat which features advanced AI, a 1080p camera, and tons of adorable features. It just surpassed 2,000% of its funding goal!

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, November 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Welcome to the future. You’ll need to keep waiting for that robot butler you were promised in the Sci-Fi books—but your cat won’t.

Ebo is the latest tech advancement from Enabot, an innovator in the field of pet products—and now, artificial intelligence.

The little robot (about the size of a softball) may look like an average cat toy, but it comes packed with loads of techy features like a 1080p camera, a microphone, WiFi connectivity, automatic docking/charging, self-learning AI, and activity and mood trackers.

Ebo launched last week on the popular crowdfunding site Kickstarter. It was met with a surge of positivity from backers and the media and quickly met its funding goal. The robotic cat companion has since soared to over $100,000 and the campaign still has weeks to go, leading many to expect that this will be the most successful crowdfunding campaign of all time for a pet product.

Ebo was conceived as a way for cat owners to keep their pets happy and entertained when out of the house. While cats are seen as independent animals, studies have shown that they are actually very social and depend on interaction with their humans. Neglect can lead to mental and physical decline.

Ebo offers a solution. Not only does it serve as a companion to keep your pet happy and active but it also allows owners to interact with their pets from anywhere on the globe.

Ebo is WiFi ready and equipped with an HD camera and mic. Owners can access live video and audio feed via the Ebo app and interact with their fluffball while at work or on vacation. They can even record their voice to the bot so their cats never have to feel far from those loving belly rubs.

When owners are busy, Ebo comes to life on its own and keeps cats company. It has multiple functions like rolling, spinning, dancing, and even flashing a built-in laser pointer. Ebo knows how to interact with each cat differently, as it’s able to analyze behavior and react to different moods. It then mimics real-life actions so cats feel like they’re playing with a living friend.

You and Ebo can understand more about your pet thanks to the activity collar. Put it on your cat and check the app to monitor activity much like you would a Fitbit. This also gives Ebo valuable information such as when to leave your cat alone (if its sleeping or being lazy).

When Ebo needs a charge, it returns to its dock automatically. It’s completely independent, so all owners need to do is plug in the dock and let Ebo get to know its new furry friend. Ebo is extremely durable and resistant to the most rambunctious roughhousing from frisky felines.

Other notable features include:

• Obstacle avoidance: Ebo can “see” where it’s going so it doesn’t knock things over.

• Scheduling: Use the app to tell Ebo when to come to life and when to go to sleep every day (e.g. when you go to work and at night).

• Image and video capture: Use the app to take photos and videos of your cat from Ebo’s perspective.

• Adorable “facial” expressions: Ebo has digital eyes and a cute tail, making it feel like a part of the family.

About Enabot

Enabot is a leader in innovative pet products that go further than just chew toys and stuffed mice. The engineers and computer scientists that make up the team understand that pets are more than just animals—they’re members of our families that need to be nurtured and cared for.

Ebo is the first robotic playmate conceptualized by Enabot. Years of research into the psychological and physical needs of cats went into the design, and brand new artificial intelligence software was developed specifically for Ebo. A smart bot that keeps both cats and owners happy and healthy, Ebo is more than a cat toy; it’s a real-life companion for your feline friend and also a connecting medium for you and your pet.

Enabot is a team of techy pet lovers based in Hong Kong. They are hard at work designing more AI-inspired lifestyle gadgets for pets.

Learn more about Enabot and Ebo and become a backer today at Kickstarter or visit www.ebo.enabot.com

Ebo - Your Cat's New best Friend



