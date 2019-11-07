Sunwing receives multiple honours at the Golden Deer Awards in Mazatlán, Mexico

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This past week, Sunwing scooped two Golden Deer Awards during a presentation ceremony at the 25th annual Gran Fiesta Amigos de Mazatlán convention, that took place between October 28 and 31 this year. Established in 2004, the Golden Deer Awards recognize top contributors to Mazatlán’s tourism industry. Sunwing was named Top Canadian Tour Operator and Eric Rodriguez, Executive Vice President of Partner Development for Sunwing Travel Group, received the Friend of Mazatlán Award.



Known as the Pearl of the Pacific, Mazatlán is a consistently popular destination for Sunwing customers. The travel company is Canada’s largest vacation package provider to Mazatlán. This coming season Sunwing will offer vacation packages at a wide selection of resorts, with departures from 11 airports coast to coast. Bordered by the Sierra Madre mountain range, visitors can explore its historic downtown, stroll along the Malecon boardwalk or climb the lighthouse for sweeping views over its Pacific coastline dotted with sandy beaches.

Eric Rodriguez, Executive Vice President of Partner Development for Sunwing Travel Group, who attended the celebration commented: “I am honoured to be accepting the award of Top Canadian Tour Operator for Sunwing. We value the support that the destination has offered us to continue to develop our product and offerings over the past years. We’re proud of our enduring partnership and I am delighted to be recognized personally as a Friend of Mazatlán. This season we’re ensuring even more Canadians can Vacation Better in Mazatlán with the addition of new flight services from Ottawa, Quebec City and Victoria.”

“We were very happy to present the Golden Deer Award 2019 to Sunwing as the Canadian Tour Operator of the Year for the 25th edition of our convention. Our committee voted in favour of Sunwing because of their continued commitment to bring tourists to our destination. We recognize their achievement in becoming the top Canadian vacation package producer,” said Julio Birrueta, Director of the Mazatlán Tourism Board. “Although Mazatlán has many friends and supporters, Eric’s nomination came as a result of his personal - and not only professional - commitment to help our local tourist partners, and not only that of his company. He has been for many years a true and real friend of the Mazatlecans,” Birrueta concluded.

All Sunwing vacation packages include return flights on Sunwing Airlines* where passengers can enjoy award-winning inflight service, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service and a buy on board selection of snacks and light meals including the new World Famous Original Smoked Meat from iconic Montreal-based Schwartz’s Deli along with delicious menu options inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Passengers also benefit from a generous complimentary 23kg checked luggage allowance. For additional perks, including additional baggage allowance and legroom, customers can upgrade to Elite Plus from just $50 per sector.

* Sunwing packages to Mazatlán are also available on board Swoop from select gateways. Inflight experience varies. For full details click here . Sunwing flights to Mazatlán from Victoria are operated by VivaAerobus.

Golden Deer Awards Eric Rodriguez, Executive Vice President of Partner Development for Sunwing Travel Group receiving the Friend of Mazatlán award from Luis Guillermo Benitez, Mayor of Mazatlán.



