Martin Lawrence Galleries (MLG), the nation’s preeminent network of fine art galleries,launches their Winter Promotion

Andy Warhol, Annie Oakley, 1986 (#378, Cowboys & Indians), unique trial-proof handsigned screenprint Takashi Murakami, Flowerball (3D) - Red Ball, hand-signed offset lithograph on paper Cy Twombly, Natural History/ Mushrooms- Plate IX, hand-signed lithograph, collage and hand-painting

Martin Lawrence Galleries Winter Promotion invites Art Lovers and Collectors the opportunity to "Build Your Collection…On Us!

DON'T THINK ABOUT MAKING ART, JUST GET IT DONE. LET EVERYONE ELSE DECIDE IF IT'S GOOD OR BAD, WHETHER THEY LOVE IT OR HATE IT. WHILE THEY ARE DECIDING, MAKE EVEN MORE ART.” — Andy Warhol

NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Martin Lawrence Galleries (MLG), the nation’s preeminent network of 20th and 21st century fine art galleries specializing in unique paintings & drawings, sculpture, and limited-edition graphics, launches their Winter Promotion and invites Art Lovers and Collectors the opportunity to "Build Your Collection…On Us!Just in time for the gift-giving season, MLG makes it easy to give the gift of fine art to yourself, and others, with an incredible bundle promotion that offers its clients and prospects alike exceptional values. Collectors can choose from thousands of superb artworks, from the most important artists of the 20th and 21st century.MLG invites one and all to visit their nine galleries-including New York, New Orleans, Schaumburg, Las Vegas, Dallas, San Francisco, Costa Mesa, La Jolla and Maui-and explore a truly remarkable opportunity for seasoned collectors and novices alike to acquire Impressionist, Modern, Post-war, and Contemporary art.The winter promotion begins on Friday, November 8th and runs until January 12th, 2019.For more information, please visit Martin Lawrence.comAbout Martin Lawrence GalleriesSince 1978, Martin Lawrence Galleries, headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut with nine gallery locations nationwide including New York, Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, New Orleans, San Francisco, Costa Mesa, La Jolla, Maui has been assisting and advising collectors as they acquire fine art. MLG is the publisher of fine art prints and sculpture and is also the home to modern and contemporary masters like Picasso, Chagall, Warhol, Calder, Magritte, Basquiat, and Murakami. We are incredibly proud to have lent and exhibited over 200 masterworks, created by more than 30 different artists, to 30+ world-class museums around the globe including the Louvre, the Pompidou, the Metropolitan, the Whitney, the National Gallery, the Tate and the Hermitage-where we are the sole sponsor of the first-ever exhibition of the work of Erté, the father of art deco and we proudly publish works by artists including Kondakova, Hallam, Bertho, Fressinier, Lalonde, and Deyber. For more information visit martinlawrence.com



