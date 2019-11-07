CINERGY ENTERTAINMENT TO HONOR VETERANS THIS MONDAY WITH SPECIALS

Veterans can receive a free popcorn and $10 game card on Monday, Nov. 11th with valid ID

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinergy Entertainment Group, a leader in family entertainment, announced today that it will celebrate Veterans this Monday, November 11th with Veteran Day specials. Veterans with a valid military ID can receive a free popcorn and $10 game card, which can be used on the interactive game floor at each location.

This year Veteran’s Day coincides with the release of Midway the Friday before. Midway is a heroic film based on the true story of the Battle of Midway during WWII. It centers on the clash between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy which marked a pivotal turning point in the Pacific Theater during WWII. It tells the story of the leaders and soldiers who used their instincts, fortitude, and bravery to overcome the odds. Guests can book their showtimes for the film, which debuts this Friday, November 8th, at Cinergy.

Traci Hoey, Directory of Marketing, Sales, and Special Events stated, “It’s a privilege to be able to offer something special for our veterans who have sacrificed so much in honor of our country”.

Veterans and Cinergy Fans can experience a host of new movies this weekend with four new major releases, which include the heroic WWII drama Midway; the John Cena action-packed and kid-friendly title, Playing With Fire; the new romantic comedy starring Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding, Last Christmas; and finally, the horror thriller follow up to The Shining, Doctor Sleep.

About Cinergy Entertainment

Dallas, Texas-based Cinergy Entertainment Group, Inc. is a visionary industry innovator and regional operator of five luxury cinema entertainment centers in Texas and Oklahoma with 51 screens and 50 lanes of bowling. The company has additional locations under development across the country. All Cinergy centers feature recline and dine cinemas serving alcoholic beverages and a menu of chef-inspired American favorites. In addition to upscale cinema amenities, all Cinergy locations feature a unique selection of interactive games and a variety of other amenities, including bowling, laser tag, escape rooms, Hologate VR, Triotech Dark Ride and Sky Walker, an elevated ropes course with zip lines.

Cinergy is privately held by the Benson family. For more information, visit Cinergy at www.Cinergy.com.

