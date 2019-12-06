Indiana US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Now Urges a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Indiana to Call Them for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Hard Working Attorneys-Better Compensation

"Call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so at a minimum they understand a little about the compensation process for this rare form of cancer-if you are a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma.” — Indiana US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

INDIANAPOLIS , INDIANA, USA, December 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indiana US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, “We are now urging a US Navy Veteran who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Indiana or their family members to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so at a minimum they understand a little about the compensation process for this rare form of cancer.

“At the same time, we would like to provide a person like this with direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst and his colleagues are a much better option than a 'free' kit, book or package about mesothelioma-as we would be happy to discuss."www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Indiana US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is on a mission to make certain a Navy Veteran or a person with mesothelioma in Indiana receives the best possible compensation results. To help in this process the group will meet the Navy Veteran or person in Indiana with mesothelioma in their home to help them think of the ways they were exposed to asbestos. The Advocate calls this free service the list and it is this information that becomes the foundation for a mesothelioma compensation claim.

The 'list' answers the questions related to how, where and when a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos as they would be happy to discuss at 800-714-0303. https://Indiana.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

Vital Tip for hiring a lawyer for a US Navy Veteran in Indiana who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma from the Indiana US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate: “If the specific lawyer you are talking to has not produced or been personally responsible for a million dollar mesothelioma compensation settlement involving a US Navy Veteran within the last 12 months please call us anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst and his extremely hard-working colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste." https://Indiana.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The Indiana US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to a US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, Evansville, South Bend, Hammond, Bloomington or anywhere in Indiana. https://Indiana.USNavyMesothelioma.Com



For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Indiana the Indiana Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital.

* Purdue University Center for Cancer Research West Lafayette, Indiana:

* The VA-For a state by state listing of VA Medical Centers nationwide please visit their website: https://www.va.gov/directory/guide/FindLocations.cfm.

Every US Navy ship vessel built up to 1980 contained asbestos. About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



