CHICAGO , ILLINOIS, USA, December 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Illinois Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are urging a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma anywhere in Illinois or their immediate family to call us anytime at 800-714-0303. In order to make certain a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in Illinois or their family understands how the financial compensation process works we offer direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste.

"Erik and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been helping Navy Veterans with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation results for their clients. Attorney Erik Karst is a much better option than a free book about mesothelioma." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Illinois US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate wants to emphasize their services for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Illinois are not just limited to a Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in the Chicago metro area. In the instance of advanced mesothelioma, the Advocate can typically be in the person's home anywhere in Illinois within 48 hours for a no obligation visit to discuss compensation and their service they call the list. The 'list' documents where, when and how a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos and it is vitally important.

As the Advocate would like to explain, "Documenting how, where and when a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos becomes the foundation for a mesothelioma compensation claim and it is a super big deal as we'd be happy to discuss at 800-714-0303." https://Illinois.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The Illinois US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to a US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Chicago, Springfield, Rockford, Peoria or anywhere in Illinois. https://Illinois.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Illinois the Illinois Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital:

* The University of Chicago Medicine Chicago:

* Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center Chicago:

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



